Indicador Padroes de Reversao para Candles

identifying reversal patterns

Bearish Reversal Patterns

Bearish Engulfment Hanged Low Harami Shooting star Bearish PFR - by Stormer



Bullish Reversal Patterns

Bullish Engulfing Hammer Bullish Harami inverted hammer Bullish PFR - by Stormer

Developed by Smart Trader - Smart Reversion Pattern is an indicator capable of, both bullish reversals and bearish reversals.It is designed to provide fast, real-time awareness of patterns.We also thought about the interface part, creating a clean and pleasant look to identify formation patterns on the chart.If any pattern you need is not listed, just contact us and request inclusion - we usually respond within a few hours.



FAQ:



Does this indicator have a free version?



Yes, it is available directly on our website, but there are limitations of use - it can be used in up to 3 assets - with no functionality restriction, being possible to test in its entirety.



I would like more reversal patterns, how do I do it?



Feel free to ask for us, we will review and include it as soon as possible in the next update.



Can I use this indicator with another system?



Yes, our indicator has an output buffer (index 0), which identifies which pattern was detected, or 0 if there is no pattern at the moment.

