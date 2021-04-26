The swing continuation pattern happens in a trend direction after a short reversal / pull back . As the name suggests , these patterns occurs along the swing high and swing lows of a trend , this makes the patterns very low risk patterns with potential high rewards .

The swing continuation indicator also combines Currency Meter as a filter for its execution. The idea is to go with both the price trend flow and currency trend flow. Which means the price action must be supported by the currency strength.

The currency meter feature makes this indicator a very successful model that can spot and filter only highly profitable signals.





FEATUREs

1. Non-Repaint

2. Non-Backpaint

3. Currency Meter Dashboard

4. Stop Loss Level Indicated





HOW TO USE

Step 1. Can be used on all pairs For M15 ( 15 minutes ) to H1 ( 1 Hour) timeframes



Step 2. Wait for swing continuation signal

Step 3. Confirm continuation signal with currency meter

Step 4. Enter trade and set stop loss with stop loss level.





Note : The currency meter does not work on the MT4 strategy tester because all currency values can't be gotten in the Mt4 test mode. The currency meter only works in demo/live environments.

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