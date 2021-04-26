Swing Continuation

2.6

The swing continuation pattern happens in a trend direction after a short reversal / pull back . As the name suggests , these patterns occurs along the swing high and swing lows of a trend , this makes the patterns very low risk patterns with potential high rewards .

The swing continuation indicator also combines Currency Meter as a filter for its execution. The idea is to go with both the price trend flow and currency trend flow. Which means the price action must be supported by the currency strength.

The currency meter feature makes this indicator a very successful model that can spot and filter only highly profitable signals.


FEATUREs

1. Non-Repaint

2. Non-Backpaint

3. Currency Meter Dashboard

4. Stop Loss Level Indicated


HOW TO USE

Step 1. Can be used on all pairs For M15 ( 15 minutes ) to H1 ( 1 Hour) timeframes

Step 2. Wait for swing continuation signal

Step 3. Confirm continuation signal with currency meter

Step 4. Enter trade and set stop loss with stop loss level.


Note : The currency meter does not work on the MT4 strategy tester because  all currency values can't be gotten in the Mt4 test mode. The currency meter only works in demo/live environments.


YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !

>>>  GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD



Reviews 7
Ramunas Balnys
1262
Ramunas Balnys 2021.11.04 15:27 
 

really cool indicator would be nice to have a dashboard

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.06.01 22:29 
 

Good indicator.

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Noiros Tech
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Noiros Tech
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This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versio
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
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M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Flag Pattern Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
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Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag. Indicator Fundam
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Channel Vertex Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
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Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
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rashidhussain
19
rashidhussain 2023.10.20 16:55 
 

waiste of money i am also disappointed

Noiros Tech
103915
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2023.10.20 17:24
Very sorry for your experience. Seeing we have gotten more complaints, we are going to revisit this indicator and ensure it is more profitable
ejatazmi1
25
ejatazmi1 2022.07.28 21:54 
 

Very disappointed. Waste of money

cattledog
255
cattledog 2022.04.12 17:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ken Thiesse
480
Ken Thiesse 2021.12.31 22:27 
 

Have yet to have a winner. Not as advertised and I'm very disappointed. Waste of money!

Ramunas Balnys
1262
Ramunas Balnys 2021.11.04 15:27 
 

really cool indicator would be nice to have a dashboard

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.06.01 22:29 
 

Good indicator.

fxxr
34
fxxr 2021.05.09 15:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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