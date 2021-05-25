The Channel Token indicator automatically builds a trend movement tracking channel.





The price is in its trend movement in a certain range, and not a chaotic spread of the price, it is not clear in which direction. And if the price deviates within a certain range, it means that the boundaries of these ranges are support and resistance lines and form the Channel Token channel.





Channel Token - an indicator in which the indicator period is automatically calculated based on the number of bars of the current day.





It is no secret that the wave theory, like many others, is based on observations, but one of the most important patterns is the channel price movement. How is this pattern manifested, you ask? I think it's no secret for you that the price almost never moves only up or down. Whichever chart you open, you will always see various pullbacks and twisting charts. The point is that, according to many theories, the price always tends to balance after strong fluctuations in different directions. During these fluctuations, channels are obtained that are so often used by technical analysis. Channel Token is a Forex indicator that is designed to create a channel to follow the trend.