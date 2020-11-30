Trend Slow
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Trend Slow indicator uses the author's algorithm for analyzing price behavior and displays the result of complex work in the form of lines. For simplicity, the algorithm automatically changes the line color according to its direction.
The indicator has a parameter to enable alerts when the color changes, thus helping the trader to identify new market trends.
This system will help you find high-probability trades in the direction of strong trends.