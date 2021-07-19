The bot uses 4 MACD indicators and two MAs in its work, thus a zone is formed for trading on the breakdown of the Bands channel and, accordingly, with a minimum stop level and only one deal. The bot also takes into account parameters such as slippage, spread and volatility. Entry is made only when there is sufficient volatility. Thus, the bot works using sharp tick movements. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot.





Parameters:

Magic is a normal parameter, a magic number.

SetStopLevel - Sets a custom minimum distance.

Slippage - maximum slippage level.

MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread, with which the Expert Advisor will allow you to open a position.

Commission is an important parameter for those accounts that use a commission.

OrderExpireSeconds - pending order lifetime in milliseconds.

Lot - sets the lot size for entering the market (the priority is higher than that of the Risk field).

Risk - calculates a lot depending on the deposit.

TakeProfit - take profit in pips.

StopLoss - stop loss in pips.

TrailingStart - in how many pips the trailing stop will be activated.

VolatilityMultiplier - this parameter allows placing an order only if the volatility is higher than this relative parameter (the higher the parameter, the more active price movements will be needed to enter the market).

VolatilityPercentageLimit - indicates that the order will be placed if the ratio of real volatility to the selected VolatilityMultiplier parameter is greater than the specified value in percentage.

TrendPeriod - sets a trend; od - sets a trend.