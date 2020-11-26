Original Trrend Arrow trend indicator showing buy and sell areas. With this indicator, you do not need to sit near the computer and wait for the inflection point to appear day and night.





The indicator is very easy to use. When an up arrow appears, open a buy deal. When a down arrow appears, open a sell trade.





The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs.

It is advisable to use the indicator in combination with other instruments for more reliable signals and making a more balanced decision.