Schrodinger Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages, it takes into account not simple moving averages, but twice smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other hand, makes the indicator less sensitive. Signals are not redrawn and can be used immediately after they appear. This means that there is no need to wait for a new confirming bar. The lower and upper bands are used as support / resistance levels and stop / exit points.





It is a unique breakout indicator that automatically plots new trend lines every day. To confirm the entry into the trade, use any oscillators from the standard MT4 set. The profit target is at the levels of price labels in the direction of the breakout. The stop is placed at the discretion of the trader in accordance with his strategy. As soon as the candlestick approaches resistance, there is a high probability that the price movement will change direction and go down on the nearest candlestick. As soon as the candlestick approaches support, there is a high probability that the price movement will change direction and go up on the nearest candlestick.