Oscillator Trends

The Oscillator Trend indicators are most useful in identifying trend decay. Nobody canceled the divergence. Correct use of this signal will give you a certain head start in the market. When working in flat. The principle of operation of the oscillator is based on the measurement of fluctuations. The indicator tries to determine the maximum or minimum of the next swing - an exit from the overbought and oversold zones. Do not forget that these signals are most interesting at the borders of the flat.





In technical analysis, the Oscillator Trend is an indicator of the rate of price movement for a specific period of time. It refers to a leading indicator that can move around the zero line in a certain interval. In those periods of time when the price is stable, it either moves only within the channel, or pauses for a short time in order to reverse. The oscillator in the Forex market is just designed to find the points after which the price will move either along the trend or to the opposite border of the channel.