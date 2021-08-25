Signal Switched is a channel indicator designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market. It is also protected by arrows that help to enter the market correctly.





Channel indicators are among the most popular technical analysis tools on Forex and Signal Switched is a promising market analysis tool. Signal Switched can be used as a base for building a strategy or as an addition to an existing one.





Signal Switched is a limited range (corridor) in which the price moves for a certain period of time. Long-term observation of her movement revealed several features:





When the price, moving along the trading channel, reaches the border, the probability of a rebound is higher than the possibility of a breakout.

The corridor boundaries act as support and resistance levels.

Based on this data, you can actively use trading channels to build strategies.





Features and rules of trading in the channel:



