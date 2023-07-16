SmartStrategy
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
The Smart Strategy Indicator is a trading system that allows you to analyze the market in terms of several aspects of technical analysis. The first of them is a price channel, which is built automatically and allows the trader to see the main direction of price movement. It also makes it possible to analyze the market using a channel strategy (breakout and rebound from channel lines).
Block 2 is the SAR system, which gives general information about the micro-movements in the market and this is a confirmation signal for the arrows.
Block 3 is the main block, it displays the arrows that you need to enter and exit trades. These signals are good because they are not followed by small movements, but immediately indicate a large and long-term trend.
Based on this indicator, you can build many strategies. One of the bottoms is expressed in the form of arrows, which are based on a deep analysis of the market, but you can also add SAR readings and channels to them, which show the direction of the global trend
Options
- period — the period of appearance of the arrows
- showSar - show Parabolic Sar or not
- Steps - step for Parabolic SAR
- Maximum - maximum for Parabolic SAR
- reDrawChannelOnTick - whether to redraw the channel on every tick
- channel_width — channel width factor
- SoundOn - sound alert for arrows
- EmailAlert - send email when arrows appear
- MobileAlert - push when arrows appear
The indicator does not redraw. If the arrow appeared in a certain place, it remains there.