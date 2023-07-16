SmartStrategy

The Smart Strategy Indicator is a trading system that allows you to analyze the market in terms of several aspects of technical analysis. The first of them is a price channel, which is built automatically and allows the trader to see the main direction of price movement. It also makes it possible to analyze the market using a channel strategy (breakout and rebound from channel lines).





Block 2 is the SAR system, which gives general information about the micro-movements in the market and this is a confirmation signal for the arrows.





Block 3 is the main block, it displays the arrows that you need to enter and exit trades. These signals are good because they are not followed by small movements, but immediately indicate a large and long-term trend.





Based on this indicator, you can build many strategies. One of the bottoms is expressed in the form of arrows, which are based on a deep analysis of the market, but you can also add SAR readings and channels to them, which show the direction of the global trend





Options

period — the period of appearance of the arrows

showSar - show Parabolic Sar or not

Steps - step for Parabolic SAR

Maximum - maximum for Parabolic SAR

reDrawChannelOnTick - whether to redraw the channel on every tick

channel_width — channel width factor

SoundOn - sound alert for arrows

EmailAlert - send email when arrows appear

MobileAlert - push when arrows appear