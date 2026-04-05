The Make Use trend indicator copes with the main task of trading: to find an entry point to the market at the moment of trend initiation and an exit point at the moment of its completion. A stable movement of quotations in a certain direction is called a trend in trading. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced direction. The Make Use trend indicator is important for identifying trends in financial markets. However, this indicator works equally well during periods of consolidation. The Make Use trend indicator indicates the direction in which your chosen asset can move.





Trading on the basis of Make Use indicators is the simplest and often the most effective. If you correctly identify the beginning of a trend, the result of the transaction is usually positive. What could be easier than identifying a trend? In fact, it is not as easy as it might seem, otherwise we would not need accurate trend indicators without redrawing to work.