Ultimate pattern builder indicator



Allows you to build any pattern with up to 3 candlesticks (+ special fourth).

This indicator is special because you can create any pattern you want, by modifying body and both wicks separately to your needs. If you ever wanted to create your own patterns, or just adjust any known popular pattern, then this is perfect for you.

With this indicator you can learn how to build candles, testing it in strategy tester and get marked new candles on realtime charts, however to fully test any strategy, auto trade and get alerts i strongly suggest my EA and scanner: EA (test any trading scenario and auto trade): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52303 Scanner (multi time frame/pair): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52306

Two main building features:

Case A: building is very simple with points (pips). For every body and wick you simply insert value in the form of greater, less or between value. (case A is useful, when you need to search for very specific candles with exact values)

Case B: building is a bit more complex with percentage. You can compare every body and wick to AVERAGE past value or to each other with percentage in the form of greater, less or between value. (case B is useful for common use, where you want to build specific shape and search for it at any time frame and currency pair )

For deeply explanation, please check video below (my channel) and my mql blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/738254