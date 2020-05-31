Ultimate Pattern Builder Indicator

Ultimate pattern builder indicator

Allows you to build any pattern with up to 3 candlesticks (+ special fourth).

This indicator is special because you can create any pattern you want, by modifying body and both wicks separately to your needs. If you ever wanted to create your own patterns, or just adjust any known popular pattern, then this is perfect for you.

With this indicator you can learn how to build candles, testing it in strategy tester and get marked new candles on realtime charts, however to fully test any strategy, auto trade and get alerts i strongly suggest my EA and scanner:

EA (test any trading scenario and auto trade): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52303

Scanner (multi time frame/pair): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52306

Two main building features:

  • Case A: building is very simple with points (pips). For every body and wick you simply insert value in the form of greater, less or between value. (case A is useful, when you need to search for very specific candles with exact values)
  • Case B: building is a bit more complex with percentage. You can compare every body and wick to AVERAGE past value or to each other with percentage in the form of greater, less or between value. (case B is useful for common use, where you want to build specific shape and search for it at any time frame and currency pair)                                                                                                                      

For deeply explanation, please check video below (my channel) and my mql blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/738254

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
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Engulf with Bollinger Bands and MA Scanner
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WIth this multi time frame and pair Scanner, you can find Engulfing pattern that touch bollinger bands + optional moving average rule. For bearish engulf to form, second body (bearish) must be bigger than first (bullish) and one of them must be touching upper bollinger band with closed price. For bullish engulf to form, second body (bullish) must be bigger than first (bearish) and one of them must be touching lower bollinger band with closed price. You can also use moving average rule, so bearis
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