The original BoomTroom trend indicator. With this indicator, you do not need to sit near the computer and wait for the inflection point to appear day and night.





How important it is to determine the trend in the stock market or the Forex market! Still not sure how to determine the inflection point of a trend? Are you still worried about how to draw short-term and long-term trend lines? Run this smart utility. You will see pivot points of varying strength, as well as long-term and short-term trend lines.





The indicator shows an up / down trend calculated on a user-defined timeframe. The trend is indicated in color for clarity. The transition from blue to green indicates the beginning of selling operations, the transition from green to red - to buy. The indicator allows users to set all the parameters they want. For example, at the request of the user, the indicator can display the trend calculated for the daily (D1) chart on the four-hour (H4).