Fine Trade AM

The presented indicator evaluates the volatility of a financial instrument and provides highly effective signals about moments of significant changes in the direction of price movement.

The indicator is intuitive and easy to use.

The indicator signal is generated after the completion of the formation of the bar on which the indicator changes its position relative to zero.

The indicator never redraws the signal.

The indicator signals must be confirmed by the price exceeding the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the indicator changes its position relative to zero.

The indicator allows sending emails and messages to a mobile terminal.

Customizable indicator parameters:

Sensitivity - indicator sensitivity to the volatility of the financial instrument;

Signal_on_Chart - the indicator displays signals not only in the indicator window, but also on the price chart;

UP_Symbol_Type - symbol type for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;

DN_Symbol_Type - symbol type for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;

UP_Symbol_Distance - distance from the chart to the symbol for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;

DN_Symbol_Distance - distance from the chart to the symbol for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;

UP_Symbol_Size - symbol size for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;

DN_Symbol_Size - symbol size for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;

UP_Symbol_Color - the color of the symbol for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;

DN_Symbol_Color - the color of the symbol for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;

Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing information about the signal;

Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab;

Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab;

Type_Comment - the type of comment to the indicator signal (standard or custom);

UP_Comment - custom comment to the "up" signal;

DN_Comment - custom comment to the "down" signal.