Fine Trade AM

The presented indicator evaluates the volatility of a financial instrument and provides highly effective signals about moments of significant changes in the direction of price movement.

The indicator is intuitive and easy to use.

The indicator signal is generated after the completion of the formation of the bar on which the indicator changes its position relative to zero.

The indicator never redraws the signal.

The indicator signals must be confirmed by the price exceeding the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the indicator changes its position relative to zero.

The indicator allows sending emails and messages to a mobile terminal.

Customizable indicator parameters:

  • Sensitivity - indicator sensitivity to the volatility of the financial instrument;
  • Signal_on_Chart - the indicator displays signals not only in the indicator window, but also on the price chart;
  • UP_Symbol_Type - symbol type for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;
  • DN_Symbol_Type - symbol type for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;
  • UP_Symbol_Distance - distance from the chart to the symbol for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;
  • DN_Symbol_Distance - distance from the chart to the symbol for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;
  • UP_Symbol_Size - symbol size for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;
  • DN_Symbol_Size - symbol size for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;
  • UP_Symbol_Color - the color of the symbol for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;
  • DN_Symbol_Color - the color of the symbol for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;
  • Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing information about the signal;
  • Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab;
  • Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab;
  • Type_Comment - the type of comment to the indicator signal (standard or custom);
  • UP_Comment - custom comment to the "up" signal;
  • DN_Comment - custom comment to the "down" signal.

Attention:

Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.

To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andrii Matviievskyi


P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.

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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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AW Trading Software Limited
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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
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Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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The indicator displays the RSX oscillator in a separate window.  The indicator's signals are best used as signals for opening a deal when the price breaks the high or low of the bar on which the signal was given. The opposite signal cancels the previous signal. Settings: Data period for indicator calculation - data period for indicator calculation; Price used to calculate the indicator - price used to calculate the indicator; Oversold level (-1=> 0 <=1) - oversold level; Overbought level (-1=>
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Volodymyr Dromov
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Volodymyr Dromov 2026.03.14 11:14 
 

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Medhat Naguib
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Medhat Naguib 2021.11.22 04:41 
 

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1947
98
1947 2021.08.20 09:09 
 

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rainwalker123
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rainwalker123 2017.08.12 08:19 
 

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