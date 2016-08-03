Fine Trade AM
- Indicators
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- Version: 40.25
- Updated: 11 March 2026
- Activations: 5
The presented indicator evaluates the volatility of a financial instrument and provides highly effective signals about moments of significant changes in the direction of price movement.
The indicator is intuitive and easy to use.
The indicator signal is generated after the completion of the formation of the bar on which the indicator changes its position relative to zero.
The indicator never redraws the signal.
The indicator signals must be confirmed by the price exceeding the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the indicator changes its position relative to zero.
The indicator allows sending emails and messages to a mobile terminal.
Customizable indicator parameters:
- Sensitivity - indicator sensitivity to the volatility of the financial instrument;
- Signal_on_Chart - the indicator displays signals not only in the indicator window, but also on the price chart;
- UP_Symbol_Type - symbol type for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;
- DN_Symbol_Type - symbol type for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;
- UP_Symbol_Distance - distance from the chart to the symbol for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;
- DN_Symbol_Distance - distance from the chart to the symbol for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;
- UP_Symbol_Size - symbol size for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;
- DN_Symbol_Size - symbol size for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;
- UP_Symbol_Color - the color of the symbol for the "up" signal displayed on the price chart;
- DN_Symbol_Color - the color of the symbol for the "down" signal displayed on the price chart;
- Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing information about the signal;
- Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab;
- Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab;
- Type_Comment - the type of comment to the indicator signal (standard or custom);
- UP_Comment - custom comment to the "up" signal;
- DN_Comment - custom comment to the "down" signal.
Attention:
Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.
To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.
It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.
With respect and best wishes,
Andrii Matviievskyi
P.S.
If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.
I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.
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