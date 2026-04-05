Quatre is a trend indicator, it indicates well the points of the beginning of the trend and its completion or reversal. This indicator is characterized by the following behavior: After a trend movement appears on the market, the indicator sends a signal of its beginning in the form of arrows. Quatre is a mathematical averaging of prices, and based on this, one can assume the direction of price movement (trend) in the future. Against the background of insignificant fluctuations, it is possible to identify a trend and indicate its direction.





Quatre fixes the moments of stable price movement direction. There are only three types of trend: Bullish - when the price moves up, bearish - when the price moves down and sideways - when the price moves in the form of small fluctuations, this type of trend is also called Flat.





Working in the Forex market without trend indicators is practically impossible. Using indicators of this type in work, a trader can clearly see whether there is a trend at the moment in the market or there is a flat.