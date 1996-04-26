Pattern Trend

The principle of operation of the Patern Trend indicator is to work on a channel breakout. The parameters and width of the channel are selected in such a way that the closing in the red is sufficiently balanced, which is shown on the chart by the inscriptions near the arrows. You can see that the arrow signal does not appear every time the channel is broken. Because the indicator has a volatility filter that has a big impact on the entry.





In total on the chart (EURUSD / H1) you can see that the number of pips of profit significantly outweighs the number of pips of loss. Each signal has a text label that shows how much profit has been achieved by the indicator. The indicator also displays a comment on the screen by which you can see the total number of messages if you trade according to the indicator signals. The screen also displays the number of arrows to enter the market. And the maximum series of minuses and pluses in pips. The Patern Trend indicator is a ready-made trading system. Just open orders at the signal of the arrow at the open prices, and at the same time close the return signal as it is. All signals are valid at open prices.





Test on all ticks on the tester, because in order to correctly fix the price breakout of the indicator channel, it is necessary to see all the ticks.

The indicator is configured to work with the H1 timeframe and the EURUSD symbol. To work with other symbols or timeframes, you need to select parameters for the indicator. If you can't do it yourself, I can help you, but for a fee. Choose any symbol and timeframe. Parmmeters can be pidobrats approximately up to 10,000 historical bars with a spread of 10 pips (maybe more). Which, in principle, is enough for normal operation. It is also necessary to include losses on the spread, and then the lower the timeframe, the greater the losses on the spread and, accordingly, the signals will be significantly less.





Happy Bidding!