Trend LineA is a powerful trend indicator equipped with everything you need to trade and at the same time very easy to use.

The indicator calculates the most probable zones of trend stop / reversal, zones of confident trend movements.

The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs.

The indicator gives quite accurate signals and it is customary to use it both in trend and flat markets.

It is advisable to use the indicator in combination with other instruments for more reliable signals and making a more balanced decision.

The indicator does not redraw and is a reliable tool for market analysis and reasonable forecasting of price behavior.



