TheStrat TFC Monitor

When trading using The Strat, it is important to keep an eye on multiple timeframes.

This indicator will show the Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly state of the current candle for each timeframe.

  • A Circle icon shows that the candle on that timeframe is currently an Inside, or Type 1 in TheStrat terminology. An Inside Day candle is consolidating price action, and we are looking for a breakout of the range.
  • A Triangle icon, pointing up or down, is a trending candle, or Type 2 in TheStrat terminology. A Trending candle can be either Bullish or Bearish, indicating that it has broken out of the previous candles range and is now trending in one direction.
  • A Square icon is an Outside candle, or Type 3 in The Strat terminology. This indicates two things, one that price is undecided about direction on that timeframe, and likely quite choppy, and two, that on lower timeframes there are likely good opportunities for trading short reversals. The square will be either a Bullish or Bearish colour to show which side is currently winning.

The colours used for each icon can be configured to your tastes, and the size of the text and icons are also configurable.


SETTINGS

Timeframe Selections

ShowHourly

When True, shows the hourly candle state.

ShowDaily

When True, shows the daily candle state.

ShowWeekly

When True, shows the weekly candle state.

ShowMonthly

When True, shows the monthly candle state.

ShowQuarterly

When True, shows the quarterly candle state.

ShowYearly

When True, shows the yearly candle state.


Display Formatting

InsideFontColour

The colour to use when drawing inside (Type 1) candles.

BullishFontColour

The colour to use when drawing bullish trending (Type 2) or Outside (Type 3) candles.

BearishFontColour

The colour to use when drawing bullish trending (Type 2) or Outside (Type 3) candles.

HeaderFontName

The Font to use for Headings to the candle state icons.

FontSize

The size of font to use for the headings. This also controls the overall size of the indicator display.



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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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