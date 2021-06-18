TheStrat Levels

This indicator draws the prior Highs and Lows for multiple timeframes, and can display potential Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

In Rob Smith's #The Strat terms, these are potential entry points, or alternatively potential targets for open positions. I like to use them in both ways. On a lower timeframe, say 5 minutes to get a good entry on a daily or weekly level, and then as a potential target. Very small stops required giving an excellent risk/reward ratio.

Please watch the DEMO video for more details as the pictures do not do the indicator justice.


Settings

There are a number of settings, repeated for each timeframe.

ShowLevels

When true, the levels are drawn for this timeframe. The lines are drawn from the last period start to the current time. Once a new period is started, the lines will be redrawn to the new levels.

LineColour

You can set the line colour to any value from the standard colour selection.

LineStyle

The line style can vary from the simple solid line, dots, dashes or dots and dashes.

LineWidth

If the line style is solid, the line width can be any value from the selection available, 1 to 5.


UseSplitExtension

When set to True, the lines drawn are split into the historic part drawn using the line styles, width and colours above, and the projected part using a modified style based on the following settings.

SplitLineStyle

If you wish you can set the line style so it is clearly visibly different to the historic part of the line. If you set it to STYLE_SOLID, then the projected line will retain the width set above.

SplitLineTint

You can modify the colour of the projected line by giving it a tint. That is a reduction in intensity of the main colour selected for the historic line set above. The default value here is 0.5 which means halve the intensity of the colour.


Stop and Target Levels

ShowPotentialTargets

When true, potential target levels are shown for each timeframe enabled using the ShowLevels settings.

ShowHitTargets

When true, if a target level has been hit it will stay on the chart until the timeframe has expired. Otherwise, once hit, potential target levels are removed.

LookbackBarsForTargets

Controls how far back in the history the system should look for target levels. Default is 50 bars.

PotentialTargetCount

This allows you to choose how many potential target levels you want to see per timeframe. Default is 3.

MinPointsBetweenTargets

Having targets too close together is not very helpful, so this setting allows you to define how many points should be between one target and the next. Calculated per timeframe.

TimeframeForPotentialStopLevels

Allows you to choose the timeframe stop loss levels should be calculated from. By default it uses the current timeframe, giving a very tight stop loss.


Descriptive Labels

ShowDescriptions

When true, descriptive labels are drawn for every level shown.

IncludePriceInDescription

When true, puts the price value of the level in the description.

IncludeRiskRewardInDescription

When true, adds the risk / reward value in the description.

DescriptionFontSize

Choose how big the descriptive labels should be.

StopLabelsToRight

When true, the labels for stop levels are drawn to the right of the stop level. Set to false, the description will be drawn to the left of the level.

TargetLabelsToRight

When true, the labels for target levels are drawn to the right of the stop level. Set to false, the description will be drawn to the left of the level.

RightSideOffsetPixels

Allows you to choose how far from the current time the stop and target labels should be drawn. Only relevant if you use StopLabelsToRight or TargetLabelsToRight.


ExtendLines

By default, this is false. When True, the lines are extended off to the right hand side of the chart.



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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roberto Bonati
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Range Exhaustion occurs when price meets or exceeds the expected range for the current period. At these levels, price starts to lose its momentum relative to earlier in the period, so its a good point to make sure you are not taking new positions. This indicator will show you where this is likely to happen on your chart, showing levels for Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods. When you see price exceeding these exhaustion levels, it's telling you that the momentum behind the move is very strong an
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This indicator will draw a label above or below each candle based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they develop over time on your chart. As price evolves, a candle can switch between three states. When the candle first opens, if it sits completely within the previous candles high and low, then it will start as a Type 1. As time moves on, if it breaks either the high or low of the previous candle, it will be come a type 2, and should the price action be volatile and directionless, it may then
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TheStrat FTFC MT5
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FTFC refers to Full Timeframe Continuity as defined by Rob Smith's  The Strat  . This indicator draws two lines on the chart, one of the highest of the Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily or Hourly opening levels, and the second of the lowest of those values. This gives you a channel above or below which trading is more likely to be very strongly in one direction. Between the lines, price action will be choppier and you may with to use wider stops. A third dashed line is also drawn to show the mid
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This indicator will draw patterns based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves,   TheStrat   offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defin
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If you've not already learnt about The Strat trading strategy , go google it now. I promise it won't be a waste of your time, and you will likely learn some new tricks whether you use it or not. OK, so now you know what TheStrat is, you will be able to understand what this indicator can do for you. Key Features In short, the Indicator will: Show Timeframe Continuity for all supported timeframes Supports two timeset views, Day trader and Swing trader Show when Full Timeframe Continuity is in pla
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When trading using  The Strat , it is important to keep an eye on multiple timeframes. This indicator will show the Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly state of the current candle for each timeframe. A Circle icon shows that the candle on that timeframe is currently an Inside, or Type 1 in TheStrat terminology. An Inside Day candle is consolidating price action, and we are looking for a breakout of the range. A Triangle icon, pointing up or down, is a trending candle, or Type 2 in TheStrat term
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Robert Gerald Wood
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Pivot levels are a well established technical level that's recognised in every market. This indicator will draw the current Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily and four-hourly pivots on the chart, for any symbol. You can also show the Suppport and Resistance levels for each period and choose which to display from levels 1 to 4.   Choose the type of Pivot from: Standard Camarilla DeMark Woodie Fibonacci Please note, DeMark pivots have a single Support and Resistance level as per the original specif
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Markets really love round numbers and they often act as support in a falling market, or resistance as price rises. This indicator is designed to draw price levels at Round values. It does this automatically, but you also have the option to override that and determine the levels you wish to see. A round level can be as simple as steps of 10, so 10, 20, 30 etc or if you are working with Forex, maybe you want to see changes at 0.1 or 0.01. The indicator draws two classes of line, Major and Minor,
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Robert Gerald Wood
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Average True Range (ATR) is a commonly used indicator that measures the amount of movement in price over a set duration. However the value it gives is not defined within any sort of boundary, which makes using it for anything other than stop loss or take profit calculations, almost impossible. This indicator is your standard ATR indicator, but we have introduced percentile demarcations so you can see the extremes. You can choose between Percentiles and something we call Split Medians Percentile
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Robert Gerald Wood
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Range Exhaustion occurs when price meets or exceeds the expected range for the current period. At these levels, price starts to lose its momentum relative to earlier in the period, so its a good point to make sure you are not taking new positions. This indicator will show you where this is likely to happen on your chart, showing levels for Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods. When you see price exceeding these exhaustion levels, it's telling you that the momentum behind the move is very strong an
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