Chart Drawing Cloner

This Script allows you to copy drawing objects of any type, like trend lines, Fibonachi Retracements etc, to one or more other charts.





By default, the script will copy all the objects on the current chart, that is the chart the script was applied to, to any other chart of the same Symbol currently loaded.





Settings



DestinationTimeframe

When set to anything other than PERIOD_CURRENT, then it will copy the objects to any open chart of the same Symbol as the chart the script was applied to.

If you set the value to a specific timeframe, say PERIOD_D1, then only charts of the same Symbol AND period will be updated.

CopyObjectsOfType

You can set this to a specific type of object you wish to copy, then only objects of that type will be copied to other charts.

CopyIndicatorWindowObjects

When set to True, objects on Indicator windows will also be copied. This rely's on the second chart having the same indicators as the source chart, and in the same order.









Duplicate objects between charts to your hearts content!



