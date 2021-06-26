Multi Chart Crosshairs MT5

5

This indicator is designed to make reviews of many charts on different timescales quicker, and easier to do.

  • Track Time and Price across multiple charts
  • Change Symbol on one chart and all other charts of the same symbol will be changed too.
  • Easy to use, quick to master

The indicator allows you to identify the price and time where the mouse pointer is on the current chart, across all other charts open on the same Symbol. This allows you to quickly see information on multiple charts whereas normally you have to spend some time identifying the same location.

You can also choose to track just Time across all open charts. This allows you to easily navigate when divergence hunting.

Should you change the Symbol in one chart, all the other charts of the same symbol will switch to the new Symbol, keeping their timeframe settings.

How to Use

When reviewing a chart, I like to look at several timeframes to identify trends and trading levels. I created this tool to help with that, and also for visual back testing, where I'm looking across several charts over an extended period.

The tool adds a crosshair to the screen which follows the mouse pointer. It is activated when either the CTRL or SHIFT key is down, so it's not always there, but is when you want it.

Once activated, you can point on any chart where you want to track, and on any other chart with the same Symbol, the crosshair will show the same time and price on that chart too. Charts in other windows will automatically scroll the display so that the time/price combination is central to the display.

You can add drawing elements to the chart with out affecting the crosshairs which remain visible until you press the ESC key. Once pressed, the ESC key causes the crosshairs to be hidden again until you need them again.

Demonstration

Please review the video that shows the indicator in use.


Hope you find it as useful as I do.

Thank you for your interest!




Reviews 8
Michel
177
Michel 2024.01.15 18:46 
 

Works as promised. I only could not change the colour input for crosshair (on mac) but thats all.

Forexezek
48
Forexezek 2023.11.14 10:51 
 

Hello! I bought the indicator. Very good! However, when I'm not using it, it would be nice if MT5's built-in crosshairs would work again to press the middle mouse button. It's deleting this feature for some reason. Could you modify it like this? Please

Sorry, but I didn't see that you already corrected it and wrote an answer. Thank you very much!

Could there possibly be a setting to set the crosshairs in the background/foreground? 100% perfect indicator after the repair! You are a perfect seller!

nabil84
129
nabil84 2023.03.08 09:54 
 

The Best Tool to track time across multiple charts and Instruments ( As per now its the only one available on the Market for MT5 to get the job done) .Highly Recommended for Traders who want to track specific timing on different instrument.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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This indicator is designed to make reviews of many charts on different timescales quicker, and easier to do. Track Time and Price across multiple charts Change Symbol on one chart and all other charts of the same symbol will be changed too. Easy to use, quick to master The indicator allows you to identify the price and time where the mouse pointer is on the current chart, across all other charts open on the same Symbol. This allows you to quickly see information on multiple charts whereas normal
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This Script allows you to copy drawing objects of any type, like trend lines, Fibonachi Retracements etc, to one or more other charts. By default, the script will copy all the objects on the current chart, that is the chart the script was applied to, to any other chart of the same Symbol currently loaded. Settings DestinationTimeframe When set to anything other than PERIOD_CURRENT, then it will copy the objects to any open chart of the same Symbol as the chart the script was applied to. If yo
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I created this simple indicator while I was learning about Rob Smith's TheStrat and find it so helpful, I thought I would share it with you. If you find it useful, please look at the other indicators I have published on MQL5. The indicator simply draws a single line on the chart showing the price level you select from a higher timeframe. Using the settings you have full control over the timeframe it displays but b y default, it calculates the higher timeframe itself, just moving up the scale by
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This indicator will draw patterns based on Rob Smith's The Strat as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves, TheStrat offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defined by its
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This indicator will draw a label above or below each candle based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they develop over time on your chart. As price evolves, a candle can switch between three states. When the candle first opens, if it sits completely within the previous candles high and low, then it will start as a Type 1. As time moves on, if it breaks either the high or low of the previous candle, it will be come a type 2, and should the price action be volatile and directionless, it may then
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FTFC refers to Full Timeframe Continuity as defined by Rob Smith's The Strat . This indicator draws two lines on the chart, one of the highest of the Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily or Hourly opening levels, and the second of the lowest of those values. This gives you a channel above or below which trading is more likely to be very strongly in one direction. Between the lines, price action will be choppier and you may with to use wider stops. A third dashed line is also drawn to show the mid p
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Average True Range (ATR) is a commonly used indicator that measures the amount of movement in price over a set duration. However the value it gives is not defined within any sort of boundary, which makes using it for anything other than stop loss or take profit calculations, almost impossible. This indicator is your standard ATR indicator, but we have introduced percentile demarcations so you can see the extremes. You can choose between Percentiles and something we call Split Medians Percentile
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Range Exhaustion occurs when price meets or exceeds the expected range for the current period. At these levels, price starts to lose its momentum relative to earlier in the period, so its a good point to make sure you are not taking new positions. This indicator will show you where this is likely to happen on your chart, showing levels for Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods. When you see price exceeding these exhaustion levels, it's telling you that the momentum behind the move is very strong an
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Robert Gerald Wood
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This indicator will draw a label above or below each candle based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they develop over time on your chart. As price evolves, a candle can switch between three states. When the candle first opens, if it sits completely within the previous candles high and low, then it will start as a Type 1. As time moves on, if it breaks either the high or low of the previous candle, it will be come a type 2, and should the price action be volatile and directionless, it may then
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Robert Gerald Wood
5 (1)
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This indicator draws the prior Highs and Lows for multiple timeframes, and can display potential Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. In Rob Smith's # The Strat  terms, these are potential entry points, or alternatively potential targets for open positions. I like to use them in both ways. On a lower timeframe, say 5 minutes to get a good entry on a daily or weekly level, and then as a potential target. Very small stops required giving an excellent risk/reward ratio. Key Features  - Levels from Hou
TheStrat FTFC MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
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FTFC refers to Full Timeframe Continuity as defined by Rob Smith's  The Strat  . This indicator draws two lines on the chart, one of the highest of the Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily or Hourly opening levels, and the second of the lowest of those values. This gives you a channel above or below which trading is more likely to be very strongly in one direction. Between the lines, price action will be choppier and you may with to use wider stops. A third dashed line is also drawn to show the mid
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This indicator will draw patterns based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves,   TheStrat   offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defin
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If you've not already learnt about The Strat trading strategy , go google it now. I promise it won't be a waste of your time, and you will likely learn some new tricks whether you use it or not. OK, so now you know what TheStrat is, you will be able to understand what this indicator can do for you. Key Features In short, the Indicator will: Show Timeframe Continuity for all supported timeframes Supports two timeset views, Day trader and Swing trader Show when Full Timeframe Continuity is in pla
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5 (1)
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When trading using  The Strat , it is important to keep an eye on multiple timeframes. This indicator will show the Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly state of the current candle for each timeframe. A Circle icon shows that the candle on that timeframe is currently an Inside, or Type 1 in TheStrat terminology. An Inside Day candle is consolidating price action, and we are looking for a breakout of the range. A Triangle icon, pointing up or down, is a trending candle, or Type 2 in TheStrat term
Active Pivot Levels MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
Pivot levels are a well established technical level that's recognised in every market. This indicator will draw the current Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily and four-hourly pivots on the chart, for any symbol. You can also show the Suppport and Resistance levels for each period and choose which to display from levels 1 to 4.   Choose the type of Pivot from: Standard Camarilla DeMark Woodie Fibonacci Please note, DeMark pivots have a single Support and Resistance level as per the original specif
Round Price Levels MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
Markets really love round numbers and they often act as support in a falling market, or resistance as price rises. This indicator is designed to draw price levels at Round values. It does this automatically, but you also have the option to override that and determine the levels you wish to see. A round level can be as simple as steps of 10, so 10, 20, 30 etc or if you are working with Forex, maybe you want to see changes at 0.1 or 0.01. The indicator draws two classes of line, Major and Minor,
ATR Extremes MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
Average True Range (ATR) is a commonly used indicator that measures the amount of movement in price over a set duration. However the value it gives is not defined within any sort of boundary, which makes using it for anything other than stop loss or take profit calculations, almost impossible. This indicator is your standard ATR indicator, but we have introduced percentile demarcations so you can see the extremes. You can choose between Percentiles and something we call Split Medians Percentile
Range Exhaustion MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
Range Exhaustion occurs when price meets or exceeds the expected range for the current period. At these levels, price starts to lose its momentum relative to earlier in the period, so its a good point to make sure you are not taking new positions. This indicator will show you where this is likely to happen on your chart, showing levels for Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods. When you see price exceeding these exhaustion levels, it's telling you that the momentum behind the move is very strong an
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damirAli
21
damirAli 2025.06.18 18:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michel
177
Michel 2024.01.15 18:46 
 

Works as promised. I only could not change the colour input for crosshair (on mac) but thats all.

Forexezek
48
Forexezek 2023.11.14 10:51 
 

Hello! I bought the indicator. Very good! However, when I'm not using it, it would be nice if MT5's built-in crosshairs would work again to press the middle mouse button. It's deleting this feature for some reason. Could you modify it like this? Please

Sorry, but I didn't see that you already corrected it and wrote an answer. Thank you very much!

Could there possibly be a setting to set the crosshairs in the background/foreground? 100% perfect indicator after the repair! You are a perfect seller!

Robert Gerald Wood
5032
Reply from developer Robert Gerald Wood 2023.11.16 14:55
Hello, many thanks for the review, and thank you for spotting the bug. I have just published a fix and you should be able to download the new version now.
The ability to configure the crosshairs as in the background is also available now.
Igazi
151
Igazi 2023.05.26 19:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nabil84
129
nabil84 2023.03.08 09:54 
 

The Best Tool to track time across multiple charts and Instruments ( As per now its the only one available on the Market for MT5 to get the job done) .Highly Recommended for Traders who want to track specific timing on different instrument.

hvralpha
61
hvralpha 2022.07.03 16:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Robert Gerald Wood
5032
Reply from developer Robert Gerald Wood 2022.07.04 11:35
So glad you're happy, thank you for the review :)
Mike Louw
300
Mike Louw 2022.06.30 16:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Robert Gerald Wood
5032
Reply from developer Robert Gerald Wood 2022.06.30 16:55
Thanks for the review, glad you are happy with it 😊
Get Fit
64
Get Fit 2021.07.22 00:14 
 

I love this indicator. Great for how I trade using multiple time frame analysis. Great indicator. Thank you so much!!!!!

Robert Gerald Wood
5032
Reply from developer Robert Gerald Wood 2022.04.01 11:59
Thank you!
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