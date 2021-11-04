Active Pivot Levels MT5

Pivot levels are a well established technical level that's recognised in every market.

This indicator will draw the current Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily and four-hourly pivots on the chart, for any symbol. You can also show the Suppport and Resistance levels for each period and choose which to display from levels 1 to 4. 

Choose the type of Pivot from:

  • Standard
  • Camarilla
  • DeMark
  • Woodie
  • Fibonacci

Please note, DeMark pivots have a single Support and Resistance level as per the original specification.

The indicator wall change the way the lines are drawn if the line has been touched by price. This can be very helpful and the strength of the lines support or resistance diminishes considerably once touched.

You can choose to show the Predicted pivot level, for each of the time periods. This will use the same calculation as the normal pivots, but will work on the currently incomplete timeframes. As such it is best used towards the end of that period, when price has already covered the majority of its range.


Settings

Details of all the settings are in a separate blog post, available here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746511


This is a very configurable Indicator, so you can get it working as you prefer.


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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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This indicator is designed to make reviews of many charts on different timescales quicker, and easier to do. Track Time and Price across multiple charts Change Symbol on one chart and all other charts of the same symbol will be changed too. Easy to use, quick to master The indicator allows you to identify the price and time where the mouse pointer is on the current chart, across all other charts open on the same Symbol. This allows you to quickly see information on multiple charts whereas norma
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This indicator is designed to make reviews of many charts on different timescales quicker, and easier to do. Track Time and Price across multiple charts Change Symbol on one chart and all other charts of the same symbol will be changed too. Easy to use, quick to master The indicator allows you to identify the price and time where the mouse pointer is on the current chart, across all other charts open on the same Symbol. This allows you to quickly see information on multiple charts whereas normal
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This Script allows you to copy drawing objects of any type, like trend lines, Fibonachi Retracements etc, to one or more other charts. By default, the script will copy all the objects on the current chart, that is the chart the script was applied to, to any other chart of the same Symbol currently loaded. Settings DestinationTimeframe When set to anything other than PERIOD_CURRENT, then it will copy the objects to any open chart of the same Symbol as the chart the script was applied to. If yo
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This script allows you to toggle the "Show Trade Levels" option, but for the current chart only. Normally, you can only change the setting using the Options -> Chart menu for ALL charts, but this script allows you to do it for a SINGLE chart. I'm using it when I take screenshots, because most of the time I'm not trying to show the trades, just some functionality of one of my other tools. Iif you need that functionality, then this script is very helpful! If the script helps you, please let me k
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I created this simple indicator while I was learning about Rob Smith's TheStrat and find it so helpful, I thought I would share it with you. If you find it useful, please look at the other indicators I have published on MQL5. The indicator simply draws a single line on the chart showing the price level you select from a higher timeframe. Using the settings you have full control over the timeframe it displays but b y default, it calculates the higher timeframe itself, just moving up the scale by
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This indicator will draw patterns based on Rob Smith's The Strat as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves, TheStrat offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defined by its
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This indicator draws the prior Highs and Lows for multiple timeframes, and can display potential Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. In Rob Smith's # The Strat   terms,   these are potential entry points, or alternatively potential targets for open positions. I like to use them in both ways. On a lower timeframe, say 5 minutes to get a good entry on a daily or weekly level, and then as a potential target. Very small stops required giving an excellent risk/reward ratio. Please watch the DEMO video
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This indicator will draw a label above or below each candle based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they develop over time on your chart. As price evolves, a candle can switch between three states. When the candle first opens, if it sits completely within the previous candles high and low, then it will start as a Type 1. As time moves on, if it breaks either the high or low of the previous candle, it will be come a type 2, and should the price action be volatile and directionless, it may then
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FTFC refers to Full Timeframe Continuity as defined by Rob Smith's The Strat . This indicator draws two lines on the chart, one of the highest of the Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily or Hourly opening levels, and the second of the lowest of those values. This gives you a channel above or below which trading is more likely to be very strongly in one direction. Between the lines, price action will be choppier and you may with to use wider stops. A third dashed line is also drawn to show the mid p
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Markets really love round numbers and they often act as support in a falling market, or resistance as price rises. This indicator is designed to draw price levels at Round values. It does this automatically, but you also have the option to override that and determine the levels you wish to see. A round level can be as simple as steps of 10, so 10, 20, 30 etc or if you are working with Forex, maybe you want to see changes at 0.1 or 0.01. The indicator draws two classes of line, Major and Minor, e
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If you've not already learnt about The Strat trading strategy , go google it now. I promise it won't be a waste of your time, and you will likely learn some new tricks whether you use it or not. OK, so now you know what TheStrat is, you will be able to understand what this indicator can do for you. Key Features In short, the Indicator will: Show Timeframe Continuity for all supported timeframes Supports two timeset views, Day trader and Swing trader Show when Full Timeframe Continuity is in pla
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When trading using The Strat , it is important to keep an eye on multiple timeframes. This indicator will show the Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly state of the current candle for each timeframe. A Circle icon shows that the candle on that timeframe is currently an Inside, or Type 1 in TheStrat terminology. An Inside Day candle is consolidating price action, and we are looking for a breakout of the range. A Triangle icon, pointing up or down, is a trending candle, or Type 2 in TheStrat termi
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Pivot levels are a well established technical level that's recognised in every market. This indicator will draw the current Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily and four-hourly pivots on the chart, for any symbol. You can also show the Suppport and Resistance levels for each period and choose which to display from levels 1 to 4.   Choose the type of Pivot from: Standard Camarilla DeMark Woodie Fibonacci Please note, DeMark pivots have a single Support and Resistance level as per the original speci
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Average True Range (ATR) is a commonly used indicator that measures the amount of movement in price over a set duration. However the value it gives is not defined within any sort of boundary, which makes using it for anything other than stop loss or take profit calculations, almost impossible. This indicator is your standard ATR indicator, but we have introduced percentile demarcations so you can see the extremes. You can choose between Percentiles and something we call Split Medians Percentile
Range Exhaustion
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Range Exhaustion occurs when price meets or exceeds the expected range for the current period. At these levels, price starts to lose its momentum relative to earlier in the period, so its a good point to make sure you are not taking new positions. This indicator will show you where this is likely to happen on your chart, showing levels for Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods. When you see price exceeding these exhaustion levels, it's telling you that the momentum behind the move is very strong an
TheStrat Candles MT5
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This indicator will draw a label above or below each candle based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they develop over time on your chart. As price evolves, a candle can switch between three states. When the candle first opens, if it sits completely within the previous candles high and low, then it will start as a Type 1. As time moves on, if it breaks either the high or low of the previous candle, it will be come a type 2, and should the price action be volatile and directionless, it may then
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This indicator draws the prior Highs and Lows for multiple timeframes, and can display potential Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. In Rob Smith's # The Strat  terms, these are potential entry points, or alternatively potential targets for open positions. I like to use them in both ways. On a lower timeframe, say 5 minutes to get a good entry on a daily or weekly level, and then as a potential target. Very small stops required giving an excellent risk/reward ratio. Key Features  - Levels from Hou
TheStrat FTFC MT5
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FTFC refers to Full Timeframe Continuity as defined by Rob Smith's  The Strat  . This indicator draws two lines on the chart, one of the highest of the Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily or Hourly opening levels, and the second of the lowest of those values. This gives you a channel above or below which trading is more likely to be very strongly in one direction. Between the lines, price action will be choppier and you may with to use wider stops. A third dashed line is also drawn to show the mid
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This indicator will draw patterns based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves,   TheStrat   offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defin
TheStrat Monitor MT5
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If you've not already learnt about The Strat trading strategy , go google it now. I promise it won't be a waste of your time, and you will likely learn some new tricks whether you use it or not. OK, so now you know what TheStrat is, you will be able to understand what this indicator can do for you. Key Features In short, the Indicator will: Show Timeframe Continuity for all supported timeframes Supports two timeset views, Day trader and Swing trader Show when Full Timeframe Continuity is in pla
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When trading using  The Strat , it is important to keep an eye on multiple timeframes. This indicator will show the Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly state of the current candle for each timeframe. A Circle icon shows that the candle on that timeframe is currently an Inside, or Type 1 in TheStrat terminology. An Inside Day candle is consolidating price action, and we are looking for a breakout of the range. A Triangle icon, pointing up or down, is a trending candle, or Type 2 in TheStrat term
Round Price Levels MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
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Markets really love round numbers and they often act as support in a falling market, or resistance as price rises. This indicator is designed to draw price levels at Round values. It does this automatically, but you also have the option to override that and determine the levels you wish to see. A round level can be as simple as steps of 10, so 10, 20, 30 etc or if you are working with Forex, maybe you want to see changes at 0.1 or 0.01. The indicator draws two classes of line, Major and Minor,
ATR Extremes MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
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Average True Range (ATR) is a commonly used indicator that measures the amount of movement in price over a set duration. However the value it gives is not defined within any sort of boundary, which makes using it for anything other than stop loss or take profit calculations, almost impossible. This indicator is your standard ATR indicator, but we have introduced percentile demarcations so you can see the extremes. You can choose between Percentiles and something we call Split Medians Percentile
Range Exhaustion MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
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Range Exhaustion occurs when price meets or exceeds the expected range for the current period. At these levels, price starts to lose its momentum relative to earlier in the period, so its a good point to make sure you are not taking new positions. This indicator will show you where this is likely to happen on your chart, showing levels for Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods. When you see price exceeding these exhaustion levels, it's telling you that the momentum behind the move is very strong an
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