Quick Delete Chart Drawing Objects

A simple script that can delete all the drawing objects on a chart, or just the objects of a specific type.







Settings:



DeleteObjectsOfType

By default the value will be blank which means ALL drawing objects on the chart will be deleted. If you only wish to delete specific types of drawing object, change this setting to the type of object to delete. For example, Fibonacci Retracement, Text, Label or Trend Line.





Please see the demonstration video for more information.



