Quick Delete Chart Drawing Objects
- Utilities
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Robert Gerald WoodProfessional software developer of 25+ years, now building tools for myself and sharing them to the wider community.
For more information on my products, visit https://www.bunnywood.co.uk
- Version: 1.0
A simple script that can delete all the drawing objects on a chart, or just the objects of a specific type.
Settings:
DeleteObjectsOfType
By default the value will be blank which means ALL drawing objects on the chart will be deleted. If you only wish to delete specific types of drawing object, change this setting to the type of object to delete. For example, Fibonacci Retracement, Text, Label or Trend Line.
Please see the demonstration video for more information.
ABsolutely Love this . works Easily and Great to clean up my charts at the end of the week.