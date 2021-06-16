TheStrat FTFC

FTFC refers to Full Timeframe Continuity as defined by Rob Smith's The Strat.

This indicator draws two lines on the chart, one of the highest of the Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily or Hourly opening levels, and the second of the lowest of those values. This gives you a channel above or below which trading is more likely to be very strongly in one direction. Between the lines, price action will be choppier and you may with to use wider stops.

A third dashed line is also drawn to show the mid point between the highs and lows. This is often a good place to find support or resistance as the market tries to push price in a certain direction. This line can be turned off if you choose by setting the colour to NONE.


SETTINGS

IncludeQuarterlyLevel

Allows you to choose to include the Quarterly open price in the calculation as some people prefer to ignore it.

IncludeCurrentTimeframeOpen

When true, if the currently displayed timeframe is H1, D1, W1 or MN1, the indicator will include that periods open in its calculation. This is a new setting in the latest version of the indicator. Previously, the calculation did NOT include the current time period open, and this does not agree with TheStrat.

The setting is false by default, so existing users are unaffected unless they choose to turn it on.

MaxMilliSecondsToCalculate

For charts with a lot of history loaded (over 10,000 bars), this will limit the amount of time the indicator has to initialise. By default, the setting is 1500 milliseconds, which is 1.5 seconds. If the indicator has not managed to perform all its calculations for historical bars after that period, it will stop trying. This means you will always get a significant history, but be guaranteed that it does not cause your chart to stop.

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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Range Exhaustion occurs when price meets or exceeds the expected range for the current period. At these levels, price starts to lose its momentum relative to earlier in the period, so its a good point to make sure you are not taking new positions. This indicator will show you where this is likely to happen on your chart, showing levels for Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods. When you see price exceeding these exhaustion levels, it's telling you that the momentum behind the move is very strong an
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