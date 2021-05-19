TheStrat Levels MT5

5

This indicator draws the prior Highs and Lows for multiple timeframes, and can display potential Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

In Rob Smith's #The Strat terms, these are potential entry points, or alternatively potential targets for open positions. I like to use them in both ways. On a lower timeframe, say 5 minutes to get a good entry on a daily or weekly level, and then as a potential target. Very small stops required giving an excellent risk/reward ratio.

Key Features

 - Levels from Hourly, Four Hourly, Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes
 - Potential Take Profit levels
 - Potential Stop Loss levels based on the current or higher timeframe
 - Risk / Reward calculated continuously for each potential target level based on potential stop level
 - Pivot Machine Gun identification
 - Labelling for each level so you can identify what there
 - Comprehensive options to make it look as you wish

    Please watch the DEMO video for more details as the pictures do not do the indicator justice.


    Settings

    There are a number of settings, repeated for each timeframe.

    ShowLevels

    When true, the levels are drawn for this timeframe. The lines are drawn from the last period start to the current time. Once a new period is started, the lines will be redrawn to the new levels.

    LineColour

    You can set the line colour to any value from the standard colour selection.

    LineStyle

    The line style can vary from the simple solid line, dots, dashes or dots and dashes.

    LineWidth

    If the line style is solid, the line width can be any value from the selection available, 1 to 5.


    UseSplitExtension

    When set to True, the lines drawn are split into the historic part drawn using the line styles, width and colours above, and the projected part using a modified style based on the following settings.

    SplitLineStyle

    If you wish you can set the line style so it is clearly visibly different to the historic part of the line. If you set it to STYLE_SOLID, then the projected line will retain the width set above.

    SplitLineTint

    You can modify the colour of the projected line by giving it a tint. That is a reduction in intensity of the main colour selected for the historic line set above. The default value here is 0.5 which means halve the intensity of the colour.


    Stop and Target Levels

    ShowPotentialTargets

    When true, potential target levels are shown for each timeframe enabled using the ShowLevels settings.

    ShowHitTargets

    When true, if a target level has been hit it will stay on the chart until the timeframe has expired. Otherwise, once hit, potential target levels are removed.

    LookbackBarsForTargets

    Controls how far back in the history the system should look for target levels. Default is 50 bars.

    PotentialTargetCount

    This allows you to choose how many potential target levels you want to see per timeframe. Default is 3.

    MinPointsBetweenTargets

    Having targets too close together is not very helpful, so this setting allows you to define how many points should be between one target and the next. Calculated per timeframe.

    TimeframeForPotentialStopLevels

    Allows you to choose the timeframe stop loss levels should be calculated from. By default it uses the current timeframe, giving a very tight stop loss.


    Descriptive Labels

    ShowDescriptions

    When true, descriptive labels are drawn for every level shown.

    IncludePriceInDescription

    When true, puts the price value of the level in the description.

    IncludeRiskRewardInDescription

    When true, adds the risk / reward value in the description.

    DescriptionFontSize

    Choose how big the descriptive labels should be.

    StopLabelsToRight

    When true, the labels for stop levels are drawn to the right of the stop level. Set to false, the description will be drawn to the left of the level.

    TargetLabelsToRight

    When true, the labels for target levels are drawn to the right of the stop level. Set to false, the description will be drawn to the left of the level.

    RightSideOffsetPixels

    Allows you to choose how far from the current time the stop and target labels should be drawn. Only relevant if you use StopLabelsToRight or TargetLabelsToRight.


    ExtendLines

    By default, this is false. When True, the lines are extended off to the right hand side of the chart.




    Reviews 1
    renetrader07
    135
    renetrader07 2023.11.23 18:24 
     

    This greatly helps with being more mechanical with my trading

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    renetrader07
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    renetrader07 2023.11.23 18:24 
     

    This greatly helps with being more mechanical with my trading

    Robert Gerald Wood
    5032
    Reply from developer Robert Gerald Wood 2023.11.23 18:26
    Many thanks for the review. This is the indicator I use the most now, it takes a little getting used to, but worth it!
    Reply to review