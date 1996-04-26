Candle Range Theory MT4

CRT Engine – Candle Range Theory Indicator MT4

CRT Engine is an indicator based on the Candle Range Theory (CRT) concept. It is designed to display CRT-related elements on the chart in a structured and readable format.

The indicator helps reduce manual chart marking by organizing key areas directly on the chart.

Features

  • CRT Buy and Sell setup indicationCRH and CRL levels
  • Sweep and liquidity areas
  • Higher timeframe CRT range
  • Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss reference lines
  • Risk zone visualization
  • Key level filter (MSNR, FVG)
  • Alert for CRT setups

How It Works

The indicator reads candle range behavior and marks areas related to CRT structure.
It highlights zones where range movement and liquidity interaction occur, which can be used as reference in analysis.

Usage

Apply the indicator to the chart and use a higher timeframe as context if needed.
Settings can be adjusted to control how the structure is displayed.

Settings

Range Settings:

  • Close Inside filter

Key Level Settings:

  • MSNR
  • FVG
  • MSNR and FVG
  • Off

Display Settings:

  • Visual elements and structure lines

Market Compatibility

Commonly used on XAUUSD.
Can also be applied to other instruments depending on market conditions.

Notes

This indicator is intended as a chart analysis tool.
It should be used together with the user’s own understanding of market structure and trading approach.

Support

For questions or feedback, feel free to contact me.


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NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
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MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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