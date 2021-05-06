Show Hide Trade Levels

This script allows you to toggle the "Show Trade Levels" option, but for the current chart only. Normally, you can only change the setting using the Options -> Chart menu for ALL charts, but this script allows you to do it for a SINGLE chart.

I'm using it when I take screenshots, because most of the time I'm not trying to show the trades, just some functionality of one of my other tools.

Iif you need that functionality, then this script is very helpful!





If the script helps you, please let me know via a comment or review.