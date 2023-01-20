TheStrat Candles MT5
- Indicators
-
Robert Gerald WoodProfessional software developer of 25+ years, now building tools for myself and sharing them to the wider community.
For more information on my products, visit https://www.bunnywood.co.uk
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 20 January 2023
- Activations: 10
As price evolves, a candle can switch between three states. When the candle first opens, if it sits completely within the previous candles high and low, then it will start as a Type 1. As time moves on, if it breaks either the high or low of the previous candle, it will be come a type 2, and should the price action be volatile and directionless, it may then break the opposite side of the previous candle and become a type 3.
Candles
Settings
When true, the candle number is shown for Outside candles.
LabelPosition
Choose between AboveCandle or BelowCandle.
FontName
LookbackBars
By default, this is set to 50, meaning only the most recent 50 candles will be labelled. You can modify this number to include more candles, or set it to 0 to label all historic candles.