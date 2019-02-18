UniversalIndicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
UniversalIndicator is a universal indicator. A great helper for beginners and professional traders. The indicator algorithm uses probabilistic and statistical methods for analyzing the price of a trading instrument. The indicator is set in the usual way.
Advantages of the indicator
- works on any time period
- works with any trading tool
- has a high probability of a positive forecast
- does not redraw
Indicator Parameters
- LengthForecast = 30 - the number of predicted bars