TheStrat Monitor MT5

If you've not already learnt about The Strat trading strategy, go google it now. I promise it won't be a waste of your time, and you will likely learn some new tricks whether you use it or not.

OK, so now you know what TheStrat is, you will be able to understand what this indicator can do for you.

Key Features



In short, the Indicator will:

Show Timeframe Continuity for all supported timeframes

Supports two timeset views, Day trader and Swing trader

Show when Full Timeframe Continuity is in place for any 4 consecutive timeframes

Show the current candle state for each timeframe

Show the current pattern, if any, on all timeframes

Shows both In-force and Actionable patterns

Update every 5 seconds (configurable from 1 second)

Allows you to click on the panel to open a chart on the selected symbol and timeframe

You can choose what chart template will be used to open charts

You choose what groups and symbols in those groups to display

The indicator displays a snapshot overview of all the key Strat elements , Timeframe continuity, current patterns, and current candle states, of any symbol supported by your broker. It does this for all supported timeframes so you can see exactly what's happening right now in the market.

You can group the symbols as you wish and choose the title of the buttons relating to each group. Having all the symbols of a particular type on screen at the same time allows you to spot similarities across the group, aiding your analysis.

More information on the Configuration File can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746142

If a symbol is currently un-tradable, market closed, broker disabled etc. then the symbol panel will show the latest available data but gray out the display. A small LED light icon also shows this.

SETTINGS



SymbolNameDisplayMode

Choose from Name, Description or Both for the caption of each symbol panel.

Timeset

Sets the default timeset view for the indicator. Choose from Day Trader or Swing Trader. You can change this setting at any time by clicking the button on screen.

The Day Trader view shows the M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 timeframes on each panel whereas the Swing Trader view shows H1, D1, W1, MN1, Q and Y.

ShowStratIcons

When true, the panels display Icons for the continuity direction, current candle states, patterns and overall FTFC.

HideNeutralSymbols

When true, any symbols which don't have an FTFC direction are hidden.

DisplayColumns

How many columns of panel do you wish to display in the chart.

ShowMouseTracking

When true, an outline is drawn round the symbol panel that the mouse is currently over.

RefreshRateSeconds

The default is 5 which simply means the data for each panel is updated every 5 seconds. The value must be a positive integer, so something greater than 0

ChartTemplateFilename

The filename of the template to use when opening a chart. If the template given cannot be found, the default template will be used.





BackgroundColour

BullishColour

BearishColour

NeutralColour

Choose the colour you wish to use from the standard MetaTrader selection.







