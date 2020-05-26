Quants Slope Moving Average Angles

Quants moving average slope is very powerful indicator to give directional indication and momentum. The indicator is not repainting.You can calculate ma angle efficiently and find the trend.



The profit count starts once signal candle is closed. So it is exact results that would be in live.



Suggested TimeFrame is using it on H1. All options of the indicator are editable.

Tips : Trade swing and trend breakout directions. fractals, renko bars and bolinger bands can improve the accuracy and profitability.

High and lows might found using divergence approach of the angle line. This indicator can be used as an extra confirmation for support resistance , supply demand indicators.



Ma slope information is very useful to enter with trend direction and having exit points. It works for forex, stocks, indices.

You can have alerts by PushNotifications / Email / SoundAlerts / PopUpAlerts.



You can let me know always if any improvement needed.



Best Regards,

Quants