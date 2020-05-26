Quants Slope Moving Average Angles
- Indicators
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Ferhat Mutlu8+ Years trading experience. A decent understanding of the market and free consulting for strategy development.
Everything can be coded. Good skills to turn into code price action strategies.
Development of EA, Indicators. Guaranteed debugging and errorless delivery.
- Version: 9.0
- Updated: 28 September 2021
Suggested TimeFrame is using it on H1. All options of the indicator are editable.
The profit count starts once signal candle is closed. So it is exact results that would be in live.
Tips : Trade swing and trend breakout directions. fractals, renko bars and bolinger bands can improve the accuracy and profitability.
High and lows might found using divergence approach of the angle line. This indicator can be used as an extra confirmation for support resistance , supply demand indicators.
You can have alerts by PushNotifications / Email / SoundAlerts / PopUpAlerts.
You can let me know always if any improvement needed.
Best Regards,
Good indicator