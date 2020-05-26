Quants Slope Moving Average Angles

5
Quants moving average slope is very powerful indicator to give directional indication and momentum. The indicator is not repainting.You can calculate ma angle efficiently and find the trend.


The profit count starts once signal candle is closed. So it is exact results that would be in live.

Suggested TimeFrame is using it on H1. All options of the indicator are editable.

Tips : Trade swing and trend breakout directions. fractals, renko bars and bolinger bands can improve the accuracy and profitability. 

High and lows might found using divergence approach of the angle line. This indicator can be used as an extra confirmation for support resistance , supply demand indicators.

Ma slope information is very useful to enter with trend direction and having exit points. It works for forex, stocks, indices.

You can have alerts by PushNotifications / Email / SoundAlerts / PopUpAlerts.

You can let me know always if any improvement needed.

Best Regards,

Quants

Video Quants Slope Moving Average Angles
Reviews 5
Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 13:33 
 

Good indicator

Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2021.09.29 21:39 
 

Awesome Indicator

GEORGE E SOLOMOS
585
GEORGE E SOLOMOS 2020.08.07 23:32 
 

Great indicator... highly recommended

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Quants HL Break
Ferhat Mutlu
5 (2)
Indicators
Advanced calculation made by pure price action to find LH and HL breakouts. It will give you a great reversal points in the market. LH and HL signals can used for the traingle breakouts as well. Once breakout happens its indicate strong reversal. Nice filter for Moving Averages. I highly suggest to use that with trend indicators. Can be used as an extra confirmation for support and resistance , supply demand indicators. The indicator is not repainting. Buffers :   SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,UpBar);
FREE
Quants Scanner For All
Ferhat Mutlu
5 (4)
Indicators
MT4 Universal Panel pro is designed for all indicators and timeframes as Universal Scanner, including ex4 files. It is a indicator signaler and indicator alerter. It can scan limitless pairs based on your computers power and up to 10 time frame. Size of panel will arranged automatically.  you can call any indicator by buffers. It works for all default and custom indicators. You can simply use it for heikan ashi, rsi, parabolic, renko, fractals, support resistance, supply demand, divergence, hig
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Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 13:33 
 

Good indicator

DavyKFX
19
DavyKFX 2022.09.04 12:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2021.09.29 21:39 
 

Awesome Indicator

GEORGE E SOLOMOS
585
GEORGE E SOLOMOS 2020.08.07 23:32 
 

Great indicator... highly recommended

Richard Bethsold
1565
Richard Bethsold 2020.05.29 13:03 
 

Awesome Indicator! A++

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