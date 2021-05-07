Round Price Levels

Markets really love round numbers and they often act as support in a falling market, or resistance as price rises.

This indicator is designed to draw price levels at Round values. It does this automatically, but you also have the option to override that and determine the levels you wish to see.

A round level can be as simple as steps of 10, so 10, 20, 30 etc or if you are working with Forex, maybe you want to see changes at 0.1 or 0.01.

The indicator draws two classes of line, Major and Minor, each with a different format. This allows you to see changes between two different changes in level at the same time.


Alerting

The indicator includes the ability to sound alerts at either Major, Minor or both price levels when price comes within a configurable distance.


Automatic Setup

By default, the indicator will determine an appropriate level for both Major and Minor prices. It does that using a configurable DensityIndex setting which controls how many lines you want to see on screen at any time.

If you set your own scaling, using the MajorGap and MinorGap settings, you can still get the indicator to limit the number of lines drawn on screen by using the ReduceAtScale setting.

Please see the screenshots for a clearer idea of this feature.


SETTINGS

BASIC CONFIGURATION

MajorGap

When set to 0.0, the indicator will calculate an appropriate scale automatically

MinorGap

When set to 0.0, the indicator will calculate an appropriate scale automatically

ReduceAtScale

When true, the indicator will take into account the scale of the chart and reduce the number of levels drawn if required.

DensityIndex

Maximum number of Minor values before automatically scaling down.


PRICE LINE STYLING

MajorLineStyle

The style of line to draw, solid, dotted, dashed. Select from the list of system supported values.

MajorLineWidth

The width of line to draw. If you wish to use a style other than SOLID, this value must be equal to 1.

MajorLineColour

The colour to draw the line.

ShowMajorPriceScale

When true, the Major price levels will be highlighted in the price scale to the right of the chart.


MinorLineStyle

The style of line to draw, solid, dotted, dashed. Select from the list of system supported values.

MinorLineWidth

The width of line to draw. If you wish to use a style other than SOLID, this value must be equal to 1.

MinorLineColour

The colour to draw the line.

ShowMinorPriceScale

When true, the Minor price levels will be highlighted in the price scale to the right of the chart.


ShowPriceInToolTip

When true, the price value of the line will be show as a tooltip when the mouse cursor hovers over it. Useful if you have turned off the price scales.


ALERT CONFIGURATION

AlertForMajorLevels

When true, raises alerts for price proximity to Major price levels

AlertForMinorLevels

When true, raises alerts for price proximity to Minor price levels

AlertProximityPoints

How close current price has to be to a level to trigger an alert. Alert is raised if the current price is within AlertProximityPoints points of a level.


UseSoundAlerts

Make a sound when an alert is triggered.

UseNotificationAlerts

Send a notification using the MT4 notifications system when an alert is triggered. See the main menu Tools > Options then select the Notifications tab and setup in there. You will also need the Apple or Android app. 

MinMinutesBetweenAlerts

After triggering an alert, the system will wait this many minutes before allowing another alert to fire.

SoundFilename

An alert sound is built in, but if you wish to use a different one, you can specify the filename here. Files must be in the terminal MQL/Files folder.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roberto Bonati
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Range Exhaustion occurs when price meets or exceeds the expected range for the current period. At these levels, price starts to lose its momentum relative to earlier in the period, so its a good point to make sure you are not taking new positions. This indicator will show you where this is likely to happen on your chart, showing levels for Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods. When you see price exceeding these exhaustion levels, it's telling you that the momentum behind the move is very strong an
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This indicator will draw a label above or below each candle based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they develop over time on your chart. As price evolves, a candle can switch between three states. When the candle first opens, if it sits completely within the previous candles high and low, then it will start as a Type 1. As time moves on, if it breaks either the high or low of the previous candle, it will be come a type 2, and should the price action be volatile and directionless, it may then
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This indicator draws the prior Highs and Lows for multiple timeframes, and can display potential Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. In Rob Smith's # The Strat  terms, these are potential entry points, or alternatively potential targets for open positions. I like to use them in both ways. On a lower timeframe, say 5 minutes to get a good entry on a daily or weekly level, and then as a potential target. Very small stops required giving an excellent risk/reward ratio. Key Features  - Levels from Hou
TheStrat FTFC MT5
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FTFC refers to Full Timeframe Continuity as defined by Rob Smith's  The Strat  . This indicator draws two lines on the chart, one of the highest of the Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily or Hourly opening levels, and the second of the lowest of those values. This gives you a channel above or below which trading is more likely to be very strongly in one direction. Between the lines, price action will be choppier and you may with to use wider stops. A third dashed line is also drawn to show the mid
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This indicator will draw patterns based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves,   TheStrat   offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defin
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If you've not already learnt about The Strat trading strategy , go google it now. I promise it won't be a waste of your time, and you will likely learn some new tricks whether you use it or not. OK, so now you know what TheStrat is, you will be able to understand what this indicator can do for you. Key Features In short, the Indicator will: Show Timeframe Continuity for all supported timeframes Supports two timeset views, Day trader and Swing trader Show when Full Timeframe Continuity is in pla
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When trading using  The Strat , it is important to keep an eye on multiple timeframes. This indicator will show the Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly state of the current candle for each timeframe. A Circle icon shows that the candle on that timeframe is currently an Inside, or Type 1 in TheStrat terminology. An Inside Day candle is consolidating price action, and we are looking for a breakout of the range. A Triangle icon, pointing up or down, is a trending candle, or Type 2 in TheStrat term
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Pivot levels are a well established technical level that's recognised in every market. This indicator will draw the current Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily and four-hourly pivots on the chart, for any symbol. You can also show the Suppport and Resistance levels for each period and choose which to display from levels 1 to 4.   Choose the type of Pivot from: Standard Camarilla DeMark Woodie Fibonacci Please note, DeMark pivots have a single Support and Resistance level as per the original specif
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Markets really love round numbers and they often act as support in a falling market, or resistance as price rises. This indicator is designed to draw price levels at Round values. It does this automatically, but you also have the option to override that and determine the levels you wish to see. A round level can be as simple as steps of 10, so 10, 20, 30 etc or if you are working with Forex, maybe you want to see changes at 0.1 or 0.01. The indicator draws two classes of line, Major and Minor,
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Average True Range (ATR) is a commonly used indicator that measures the amount of movement in price over a set duration. However the value it gives is not defined within any sort of boundary, which makes using it for anything other than stop loss or take profit calculations, almost impossible. This indicator is your standard ATR indicator, but we have introduced percentile demarcations so you can see the extremes. You can choose between Percentiles and something we call Split Medians Percentile
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Range Exhaustion occurs when price meets or exceeds the expected range for the current period. At these levels, price starts to lose its momentum relative to earlier in the period, so its a good point to make sure you are not taking new positions. This indicator will show you where this is likely to happen on your chart, showing levels for Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods. When you see price exceeding these exhaustion levels, it's telling you that the momentum behind the move is very strong an
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