SuperR V2

  • Experts
  • Mario El Kallab
    Mario El Kallab

    Mario El Kallab

    I Code EAs as a hobby and spend most of time investing in developing my skills and my EAs. Im a mechanical engineer with some personally acquired coding skills and a passion to trading and market analysis.
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 5

Overview

SuperR V2 is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor that combines the proven SuperTrend indicator with an advanced Rational Quadratic Kernel (RQK) filter. This unique combination provides exceptional trend detection while effectively filtering out market noise.

Key Features

The EA implements a canonical SuperTrend algorithm with single-band tracking for reliable trend identification. The RQK kernel filter acts as a sophisticated signal confirmation mechanism, ensuring entries only occur when the trend is supported by underlying price structure.

Optimized Presets — The EA includes pre-optimized settings for five major instruments:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • US100/NAS100 (US Tech)

  • EURUSD

  • USOIL (WTI Crude Oil)

Users can select these presets from a dropdown menu, eliminating the need for manual optimization. A custom mode is also available for traders who prefer manual parameter adjustment.

Smart Risk Management — The EA features:

  • ATR-based stop loss and take profit

  • Smart stop loss placement using recent swing points

  • Trailing stop functionality

  • Automatic breakeven stop management

  • Dynamic lot sizing based on account risk percentage

  • Position size validation for all symbol types

Comprehensive Protection Systems:

  • Maximum daily drawdown protection (percentage and absolute value)

  • Maximum consecutive loss protection

  • Maximum daily trade limit

  • Equity protection

  • Margin safety checks

  • Stuck position detection and resolution

  • Trading session filters (Asian, London, New York sessions)

  • Spread monitoring and filtering

Universal Compatibility — The EA automatically adapts to:

  • Forex pairs

  • Precious metals (Gold, Silver)

  • Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, etc.)

  • Stock indices (US100, NAS100, US30, GER40)

  • Oil (USOIL, WTI)

Input Parameters

Symbol Profile

  • Select optimized preset: Custom, Gold, BTC, US Tech, EURUSD, US Oil

  • Auto-apply profile on startup

  • Show profile info on startup

SuperTrend Settings

  • ST Period: 10 (adjustable)

  • ST Multiplier: 2.5 (adjustable)

RQK Kernel Settings

  • Lookback: 8 (adjustable)

  • Weighting: 8.0 (adjustable)

  • Start Bar: 20 (adjustable)

  • Minimum RQK Slope as % of ATR

Entry Logic

  • Signal Expiry bars

  • Alternate signal mode

  • Minimum bars between trades

  • One trade per trend

  • Confirmation timeout

  • Sniper mode

Exit Logic

  • Exit on SuperTrend flip

  • Exit on RQK flip

  • Trailing stop ATR multiplier

  • Smart stop loss

Breakeven Settings

  • Enable/disable breakeven

  • Breakeven trigger in points

  • Breakeven buffer ATR multiplier

Money Management

  • Lot size (fixed or risk-based)

  • Risk percentage per trade

  • Stop loss ATR multiplier

  • Take profit ATR multiplier

Session Settings

  • Session filter (on/off)

  • GMT offset

  • Session start and end times

  • Asian, London, New York session toggles

Protection Systems

  • Maximum consecutive losses

  • Maximum daily loss percentage

  • Cooldown seconds between trades

  • Loss pause minutes

  • Reset losses on new day

  • Maximum spread

  • Spread mode (auto, points, pips, percent, absolute)

Stuck Position Protection

  • Stuck position hours threshold

  • Stuck position ATR multiplier threshold

Margin Protection

  • Minimum margin level

  • Stop on low equity

  • Minimum equity percentage

Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum drawdown percentage

  • Maximum drawdown money

  • Drawdown action (close + pause, pause only, close only)

  • Drawdown cooldown minutes

  • Balance-based DD

Other Settings

  • Timer interval

  • Close on startup

  • Magic number

  • Trade comment

  • Notifications (push, email)

  • Debug logging

  • Minimum tick interval

Trading Conditions

The EA is designed for:

  • Timeframes: M15, H1 (optimized)

  • Accounts: Netting and Hedging supported

  • Minimum balance: $100 (recommended)

  • Spread: As low as possible (EA includes spread protection)

Installation

  1. Download the EX5 file from the MQL5 Market

  2. Place the file in your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder

  3. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator

  4. Attach the EA to a chart

  5. Select your preferred symbol profile from the dropdown

  6. Configure risk settings according to your account size

Support

Support is provided via:

Important: This EA does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not indicate future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.


Recommended products
Delta Pulse Auto EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DeltaPulse Auto for MT5 DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls. What this Expert Advisor does DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot. Automated divergence-based entries Quantum Delta Wa
Veloce Engine
Yudhia Asta Kurniamoe
Experts
Veloce Engine MT5 Veloce Engine is a high-frequency, fully automated trading system engineered specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Utilizing an advanced dual-grid breakout architecture, it deploys a sophisticated basket of pending orders designed to capture fast, impulsive market expansions while cutting out low-volatility noise. Equipped with a dynamic lot-allocation mechanism and an equity protection shield, Veloce Engine balances aggressive profit-taking with institutional-grade risk
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aurum Saucer
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining
Gold Piece XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Gold Piece XAU Version 2.0 | Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Overview Gold Piece XAU is an algorithmic Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (spot gold) on the M15 timeframe. It combines market structure analysis with three technical confirmation filters—RSI, double EMA, and CCI—along with a Liquidity Sweep and Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection system, achieving a professional approach focused on trend-following trades with high-probability entries. Trading Strate
Orion Guard EA
Shu-hsien Teng
Experts
Orion Guard EA is a standalone MetaTrader 5 trading robot designed around candle structure, multi-timeframe context, and volatility-normalized risk placement. The default preset is balanced and GBPUSD-oriented. It combines a breakout-continuation module with a stricter trend-pullback continuation module, places confirmation stop orders, and controls risk with a volatility-based stop loss and fixed target multiple. The EA includes spread, daily equity loss, pending-order expiry, weekday, session,
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Experts
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
AI-Hybrid Trader v6.06 The Ultimate Autonomous Self-Learning AI Trading System "Not a simple rigid indicator bot. Powered by a built-in self-evolving Deep Neural Network, Autonomous Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) with Binary Memory Persistence, and Real-Time Risk Intelligence that modulates trade volume based on AI Signal Confidence." Latest Update: Version 6.06 — Autonomous Self-Learning, Binary Memory Persistence & Dashboard Telemetry AI Hybrid Trader v6.06 introduces a groundbreaking Au
Queens Royal Knights
DRT Circle
Experts
Queens Royal Knights – Expert Advisor Overview Queens Royal Knights is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed with a structured, modular approach to algorithmic trading. Built to operate primarily on GBPUSD , this EA integrates several independently functioning strategies, each optimized for specific market conditions while maintaining overall system balance. The EA is enabled for backtesting on GBPUSD only , as all strategies were originally developed and refined to coexist seamlessly within
Btc Shudoken
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
BTC/USD M1 Expert Advisor Version: 1.2 | Developed by: Worldinversor 2026 Overview BTC SHUDOKEN is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading BTC/USD on the M1 timeframe. It combines Price Action analysis with a multi-layered confirmation system based on four advanced technical indicators. Its intelligent voting architecture filters out low-quality signals and only executes trades when the minimum required consensus is reached among the active filters. Signals System
Cyber Gold Ema
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EMA RSI CYBER v1.00 — Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Developed by: Worldinversor 2026 Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Recommended Broker: IC Markets What is EMA RSI CYBER? EMA RSI CYBER is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on a 1-hour chart. It combines a triple EMA system to filter the trend with the RSI as a momentum filter, executing pending stop-loss orders in both market directions. All of this is accompanied
Reversal and Continuation EA
Jerome Tommy Bodden
Experts
Reversal & Continuation EA - Enhanced Multi-Timeframe Consensus System Description An advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe consensus analysis with ADR/AWR/AMR (Average Daily/Weekly/Monthly Range) intelligence. Features an interactive dashboard with real-time signal detection, clickable trading interface, and comprehensive range analytics for optimal trade timing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Consensus Analysis Supports up to 9 timeframes (MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea,fa scalping però quando apre c'è una sorte di tranquillità ) NON APRE MOLTI TRADE APRE SOL
Dual Space Time
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
Important !!! Only for real traders. If you are looking for a holy grail - please don't bother me. Multi-currency expert.          At the beginning, I suggest: EURUSD and GBPUSD               Tested in three steps ( Tester/Demo/Real  ) TF - H1  recommended Personally i use M1 for EURUSD only The most important thing is to get out of position                     "Stable version. Tester/Demo/Real ";                      "  Applied systems:";            "- Positioning system";           "- Pa
CGTxau
Ciaran Alan Butcher
Experts
CGT XAU EA  I have been developing this expert  advisor for the last two years and the results have been exceptional, the expert is built to catch all of the trends on XAUUSD, while aiming to maintain breakeven in-between.  This EA comes with a range of settings around trade and risk management.  The EA CAN be used with prop firms with adjusted settings or specifically an FTMO swing account with the recommended settings.  Recommendations: Main Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit : $500-10
Gold EA SupplyDemend
Alexis Gregory William Moretto
Experts
XAU-Sniper Pro: Institutional Engineering for Gold Trading Forget obsolete indicators and "machine-gun" robots that drain your capital. XAU-Sniper Pro is not a simple algorithm; it is a mathematical replica of bank and market-maker behavior ( Smart Money Concepts ), specifically developed to master Gold (XAUUSD) volatility. Designed for demanding traders, fund managers, and Prop Firm challenge success, XAU-Sniper Pro filters market noise to deliver executions with surgical precision. SEND A M
FREE
Raccoon Adaptive Grid Martin
Zhi Hao Xu
Experts
Adaptive Grid Martin EA Signal:  Adaptive Grid Martin EA   Adaptive Grid Martin is a grid + martingale trading system designed for ranging markets. It combines a ten-indicator weighted ranging detector, a spatial range model, dynamic grid spacing and multiple risk guards. It enters only when the market is detected as genuinely ranging and conditions are suitable, and steps aside during trends, extreme volatility or major news, aiming to keep the downside of grid trading within a manageable rang
Hawk Auto Trading Robot for Gold
Zhanybek Kalybekov
Experts
HAWK BOT 4.2 — AI AUTO TRADING EXPERT FOR XAUUSD The most intelligent automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold). No manual trading needed. Set it up once — it works 24/7 for you. HOW IT WORKS The bot uses the same proven logic as Hawk 4.3 Indicator: 1. Calculates ATR Bands automatically    (MA 15 + ATR 30 × 2.0) 2. Detects Pivot points    (local high / local low) 3. Waits for band touch + close inside    → Opens 3 positions instantly 4. Sets SL and TP autom
Gold Miner KalzenV3
Nhu Manh Nguyen
Experts
EA Trading Strategy Overview This strategy is designed with a focus on safety, consistency, and controlled growth , making it suitable for both beginners and long-term investors. This EA is designed to perform effectively in real market conditions . You are welcome to download the demo version and test it freely on a live market environment . If you encounter any issues or have questions during testing, please feel free to contact me directly for support .  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03
Status Auto m5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Professional expert   Status   Auto     analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by checking it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment is fixed when the trend loses strength and reverses, and then the previous series closes and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algor
Promex MT5
Evgeniia Terekhova
3 (2)
Experts
Promex is a unique Expert Advisor that trades when there is a strong deviation of the price from the normal value. By opening trades at the moment when it is very likely to move in the opposite direction the Promex Expert Advisor accompanies it with a short trailing stop, thus collecting a small profit from the market, but with a probability of 95%. Trading account requirements. • Account types: ECN and RAW • Leverage: 1:30 or more • Minimum deposit: 100 USD • EURUSD spread: up to 6 pips Prop
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
Zenith Flow EA
Ngo Manh Quan
Experts
ZENITH FLOW EA — Real math. No illusions. A fully automated, rules-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 . No grid. No martingale. No curve-fitting to one lucky year — just a multi-timeframe trend engine with strict, broker-side risk control, validated across 13 years of real-tick history . IMPORTANT: After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive the optimized Set Files and the exclusive Installation Manual. LAUNCH PROMO: EARLY BIRD PRICING To reward early adopte
Ninja Trinity XAU
Atsushi Katayama
Experts
Ninja Trinity XAU Overview Ninja Trinity XAU is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed and tested for XAUUSD in MetaTrader 5. The signal engine uses M5 data and higher-timeframe market context where required. The portfolio combines three functional roles: - Long and momentum force: breakout, retest, momentum, support and reversal logic. - Short-side force: bearish-regime breakdown, continuation and reversal logic. - Master control: market-regime routing, 3/9/18-week performance memory, drawdo
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro
Jianxiong Xiao
Experts
Gold Pyramid Trader Pro is a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for gold-focused automated trading, especially XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols. It combines neutral grid deployment, trend breakout entries, pyramid-style trend following, martingale recovery layers, one-sided trend mode, and account-level risk control in one configurable EA. The EA is designed for traders who want a flexible rule-based system rather than a fixed black-box strategy. All key trading logic can b
Baron Sovereign Trend
Yerlan Kadyrov
Experts
Baron Sovereign Trend — High-Performance Gold Algorithm Baron Sovereign Trend is a specialized trend-following tool for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe. This expert advisor is a public version of the elite Baron Sovereign ecosystem, designed to demonstrate the high quality and reliability of DKEKADYROV trading algorithms. Why this version is a must-have: Proven Logic: Uses the core trend-detection engine from our premium systems. 100% Transparency: Fixed risk management (1.2%) for maximum acc
FREE
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
More from author
APEX Multi Market Scanner and Analyzer
Mario El Kallab
Indicators
Multi-market, multi-timeframe scanner that grades trend, location & momentum into one 0-100 Trade Score — with adaptive regime detection and built-in noise filters. Scans 10 symbols across Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals & Oil at once. Full Description APEX Multi-Market Scanner — Stop Flipping Charts. See the Whole Market at Once. APEX is a professional-grade dashboard that scans up to 10 symbols simultaneously — Forex majors/minors, Crypto, Indices, Gold, Silver, and Oil — and reduces everythin
TradersOS
Mario El Kallab
Utilities
TraderOS – Professional Trading Operations Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Overview TraderOS is a comprehensive trading operations dashboard designed to help discretionary traders monitor the markets, organize trading decisions, and manage risk from a single intuitive interface. Instead of placing trades automatically, TraderOS acts as your trading command center by combining market scanning, technical analysis, trade monitoring, and risk management into one professional workspace. Whether you are a
TraderOS PropGuard
Mario El Kallab
Utilities
TraderOS | PropGuard Prop Firm Daily Loss & Max Drawdown Protection Never fail a prop challenge due to daily drawdown or max loss breaches again. TraderOS | PropGuard is a professional risk management tool designed specifically for prop firm traders. It monitors your trading account in real-time and automatically protects you from breaching daily loss limits and maximum drawdown rules that cause most challenge failures. This is not a trading strategy or signal generator. It is a safety system th
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review