Overview

SuperR V2 is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor that combines the proven SuperTrend indicator with an advanced Rational Quadratic Kernel (RQK) filter. This unique combination provides exceptional trend detection while effectively filtering out market noise.

Key Features

The EA implements a canonical SuperTrend algorithm with single-band tracking for reliable trend identification. The RQK kernel filter acts as a sophisticated signal confirmation mechanism, ensuring entries only occur when the trend is supported by underlying price structure.

Optimized Presets — The EA includes pre-optimized settings for five major instruments:

XAUUSD (Gold)

BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

US100/NAS100 (US Tech)

EURUSD

USOIL (WTI Crude Oil)

Users can select these presets from a dropdown menu, eliminating the need for manual optimization. A custom mode is also available for traders who prefer manual parameter adjustment.

Smart Risk Management — The EA features:

ATR-based stop loss and take profit

Smart stop loss placement using recent swing points

Trailing stop functionality

Automatic breakeven stop management

Dynamic lot sizing based on account risk percentage

Position size validation for all symbol types

Comprehensive Protection Systems:

Maximum daily drawdown protection (percentage and absolute value)

Maximum consecutive loss protection

Maximum daily trade limit

Equity protection

Margin safety checks

Stuck position detection and resolution

Trading session filters (Asian, London, New York sessions)

Spread monitoring and filtering

Universal Compatibility — The EA automatically adapts to:

Forex pairs

Precious metals (Gold, Silver)

Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, etc.)

Stock indices (US100, NAS100, US30, GER40)

Oil (USOIL, WTI)

Input Parameters

Symbol Profile

Select optimized preset: Custom, Gold, BTC, US Tech, EURUSD, US Oil

Auto-apply profile on startup

Show profile info on startup

SuperTrend Settings

ST Period: 10 (adjustable)

ST Multiplier: 2.5 (adjustable)

RQK Kernel Settings

Lookback: 8 (adjustable)

Weighting: 8.0 (adjustable)

Start Bar: 20 (adjustable)

Minimum RQK Slope as % of ATR

Entry Logic

Signal Expiry bars

Alternate signal mode

Minimum bars between trades

One trade per trend

Confirmation timeout

Sniper mode

Exit Logic

Exit on SuperTrend flip

Exit on RQK flip

Trailing stop ATR multiplier

Smart stop loss

Breakeven Settings

Enable/disable breakeven

Breakeven trigger in points

Breakeven buffer ATR multiplier

Money Management

Lot size (fixed or risk-based)

Risk percentage per trade

Stop loss ATR multiplier

Take profit ATR multiplier

Session Settings

Session filter (on/off)

GMT offset

Session start and end times

Asian, London, New York session toggles

Protection Systems

Maximum consecutive losses

Maximum daily loss percentage

Cooldown seconds between trades

Loss pause minutes

Reset losses on new day

Maximum spread

Spread mode (auto, points, pips, percent, absolute)

Stuck Position Protection

Stuck position hours threshold

Stuck position ATR multiplier threshold

Margin Protection

Minimum margin level

Stop on low equity

Minimum equity percentage

Drawdown Protection

Maximum drawdown percentage

Maximum drawdown money

Drawdown action (close + pause, pause only, close only)

Drawdown cooldown minutes

Balance-based DD

Other Settings

Timer interval

Close on startup

Magic number

Trade comment

Notifications (push, email)

Debug logging

Minimum tick interval

Trading Conditions

The EA is designed for:

Timeframes: M15, H1 (optimized)

Accounts: Netting and Hedging supported

Minimum balance: $100 (recommended)

Spread: As low as possible (EA includes spread protection)

Installation

Download the EX5 file from the MQL5 Market Place the file in your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator Attach the EA to a chart Select your preferred symbol profile from the dropdown Configure risk settings according to your account size

Support

Support is provided via:

Product comments section on MQL5.com

MQL5.com messaging system