Multi Currency Portfolio EA Ichi

No Martingale & No Grid Trading Logic.

This EA operates on three currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with the same trading rules.

Also, the trade rules for Buy (long) and Sell (short) are symmetrical.

That is, it is not over-optimized.









Under the conditions of "multiple currency pairs" and "Buy (long), Sell (short) symmetry", This EA can withstand long-term backtesting for nearly 20 years.



This EA will not destroy your account after a few trades.

Stop losses are applied to all trades and positions are not carried over to the weekend.

Take profit is set wider than stop loss. The win rate is around 40-50%.



Setting

・ Set to "1H Chart" of EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD of MT5.



