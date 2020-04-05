Gold Pyramid Trader Pro

Gold Pyramid Trader Pro is a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for gold-focused automated trading, especially XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols. It combines neutral grid deployment, trend breakout entries, pyramid-style trend following, martingale recovery layers, one-sided trend mode, and account-level risk control in one configurable EA.

The EA is designed for traders who want a flexible rule-based system rather than a fixed black-box strategy. All key trading logic can be adjusted from the input panel, including direction mode, base lot size, grid spacing, take-profit and stop-loss settings, maximum layers, spread limits, order cooldown, and account risk protection.

Main Features

• Neutral Dual-Direction Mode
The EA can start with both long and short exposure and build a structured grid around the current market price. This mode is intended for range-bound or oscillating market conditions.

• Trend Breakout Entry
The EA can detect directional movement using recent closed candles, breakout lookback settings, and optional moving average filtering. When a trend condition is confirmed, it can open a dedicated trend/breakout entry.

• Trend-Following Pyramid Add-ons
After a trend entry is opened, the EA can add positions in the profitable direction using configurable pyramid layers. Each layer can use its own lot structure, and the add-on distance can be based on fixed dollar distance or ATR-style volatility logic.

• Martingale Recovery Layers
The EA supports recovery-style layering when price moves against an existing position. Maximum layers and multiplier sequences are configurable. This feature should be used carefully because grid and martingale systems can increase risk during strong one-way market movement.

• One-Sided Trend Mode
For clearly directional market conditions, the EA includes a one-sided trend mode. This mode focuses on a selected direction and can disable the neutral dual-grid behavior. It is suitable for users who prefer directional exposure instead of two-sided grid trading.

• Independent Take-Profit and Stop-Loss Controls
The EA includes separate take-profit and stop-loss settings for original entries, pyramid add-ons, and grid orders. Users can configure whether to use broker-side protection levels or rely on account-level risk management.

• Account Risk Control
Built-in risk controls allow users to define maximum account loss percentage, maximum floating loss, spread filters, slippage limits, and order cooldown. The EA can stop trading and close strategy positions when the configured risk threshold is triggered.

• Broker Symbol Compatibility
The EA reads broker-specific symbol properties such as minimum volume, volume step, tick size, digits, stop level, and contract specification. This helps reduce invalid volume and invalid price errors across different brokers.

• Magic Number Isolation
Each EA instance uses a Magic Number to separate its own positions from other strategies. Users should use different Magic Numbers when running multiple instances on the same account.

Recommended Usage

Gold Pyramid Trader Pro is mainly designed for XAUUSD on M5. Users may also test it on other symbols, but every broker has different contract specifications, spread conditions, stop levels, margin requirements, and execution rules.

Before using the EA on a live account, it is strongly recommended to:

1. Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
2. Start with the minimum lot size.
3. Use conservative risk settings.
4. Avoid running during extremely volatile news events unless you fully understand the risk.
5. Monitor the EA during the first trading sessions.
6. Use a VPS if continuous operation is required.

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk and may result in financial loss. Grid, martingale, and recovery-style strategies can increase exposure during strong market movement. Backtest results and historical performance do not guarantee future results. Users are fully responsible for selecting suitable parameters, account size, leverage, lot size, and risk limits.

Gold Pyramid Trader Pro does not guarantee profits. It is a trading automation tool, not financial advice.
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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