Gold Pyramid Trader Pro is a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for gold-focused automated trading, especially XAUUSD and broker-specific gold symbols. It combines neutral grid deployment, trend breakout entries, pyramid-style trend following, martingale recovery layers, one-sided trend mode, and account-level risk control in one configurable EA.





The EA is designed for traders who want a flexible rule-based system rather than a fixed black-box strategy. All key trading logic can be adjusted from the input panel, including direction mode, base lot size, grid spacing, take-profit and stop-loss settings, maximum layers, spread limits, order cooldown, and account risk protection.





Main Features





• Neutral Dual-Direction Mode

The EA can start with both long and short exposure and build a structured grid around the current market price. This mode is intended for range-bound or oscillating market conditions.





• Trend Breakout Entry

The EA can detect directional movement using recent closed candles, breakout lookback settings, and optional moving average filtering. When a trend condition is confirmed, it can open a dedicated trend/breakout entry.





• Trend-Following Pyramid Add-ons

After a trend entry is opened, the EA can add positions in the profitable direction using configurable pyramid layers. Each layer can use its own lot structure, and the add-on distance can be based on fixed dollar distance or ATR-style volatility logic.





• Martingale Recovery Layers

The EA supports recovery-style layering when price moves against an existing position. Maximum layers and multiplier sequences are configurable. This feature should be used carefully because grid and martingale systems can increase risk during strong one-way market movement.





• One-Sided Trend Mode

For clearly directional market conditions, the EA includes a one-sided trend mode. This mode focuses on a selected direction and can disable the neutral dual-grid behavior. It is suitable for users who prefer directional exposure instead of two-sided grid trading.





• Independent Take-Profit and Stop-Loss Controls

The EA includes separate take-profit and stop-loss settings for original entries, pyramid add-ons, and grid orders. Users can configure whether to use broker-side protection levels or rely on account-level risk management.





• Account Risk Control

Built-in risk controls allow users to define maximum account loss percentage, maximum floating loss, spread filters, slippage limits, and order cooldown. The EA can stop trading and close strategy positions when the configured risk threshold is triggered.





• Broker Symbol Compatibility

The EA reads broker-specific symbol properties such as minimum volume, volume step, tick size, digits, stop level, and contract specification. This helps reduce invalid volume and invalid price errors across different brokers.





• Magic Number Isolation

Each EA instance uses a Magic Number to separate its own positions from other strategies. Users should use different Magic Numbers when running multiple instances on the same account.





Recommended Usage





Gold Pyramid Trader Pro is mainly designed for XAUUSD on M5. Users may also test it on other symbols, but every broker has different contract specifications, spread conditions, stop levels, margin requirements, and execution rules.





Before using the EA on a live account, it is strongly recommended to:





1. Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

2. Start with the minimum lot size.

3. Use conservative risk settings.

4. Avoid running during extremely volatile news events unless you fully understand the risk.

5. Monitor the EA during the first trading sessions.

6. Use a VPS if continuous operation is required.





Risk Notice





Trading involves risk and may result in financial loss. Grid, martingale, and recovery-style strategies can increase exposure during strong market movement. Backtest results and historical performance do not guarantee future results. Users are fully responsible for selecting suitable parameters, account size, leverage, lot size, and risk limits.





Gold Pyramid Trader Pro does not guarantee profits. It is a trading automation tool, not financial advice.