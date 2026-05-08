Rebate Hunters
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 8 May 2026
- Activations: 5
Triangular ABR EA (EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP)
Take advantage of market inefficiencies with this high-speed Triangular ABR Expert Advisor, designed to trade across three major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP.
This EA identifies price discrepancies between correlated pairs and executes trades within milliseconds to capture risk-adjusted profits before the market corrects itself.
Key Features:Triangular Abr Strategy
Exploits real-time price differences between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP for consistent opportunities.
Ultra-Fast Execution
Optimized for low-latency environments (VPS recommended) to ensure maximum efficiency.
Fully Automated Trading
No manual intervention needed — the EA handles entry, exit, and position management.
Smart Risk Management
Built-in controls to manage exposure, lot size, and account protection.
Broker Compatibility
Works best with ECN/STP brokers offering tight spreads and fast execution.
Requirements:Low spread broker (ECN preferred)
High-speed VPS (for optimal latency)
Stable internet connection
Recommended leverage: 1:100
Minimum Balance = 1000 USD or 1000 Cent
It is recommended to use Rebate Hunters on only one account number to avoid interference with profit and loss equity calculations.
Use this system on the M15 timeframe.
Apply it specifically to the EURUSD chart.
Important Notes:
- Performance depends heavily on broker conditions (spread, execution speed, slippage).
- Best results achieved during high liquidity sessions.
Who Is This For?
- Traders looking for automated, high-frequency strategies
- Users with access to low-latency trading environments
- Anyone wanting to capitalize on inefficiencies in the forex market