Franklin XAUUSD h1 mt5

Franklin – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1

Franklin is a professionally engineered expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it demonstrates strong performance in modern market conditions, focusing on recent price behavior rather than outdated historical data. This approach allows Franklin to adapt more effectively to current volatility and structure.

Every trade executed by Franklin is protected with a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring disciplined and controlled risk management at all times. The system has been stress tested and robustness tested to maintain stability and reliability across varying market environments.

Core Functionality

Franklin includes flexible general settings such as a fast backtesting mode, an on chart information panel, custom order comments, and a unique magic number. Trading can be configured in hedge mode, long only, or short only depending on the trader’s strategy.

Money management is fully customizable. Traders can choose between fixed lot sizing or percentage based risk calculated from balance or equity. A fixed risk amount per trade can also be defined, allowing precise control over exposure.

Trade Management and Protection

All positions opened by Franklin include a stop loss and take profit. Advanced trade management tools are integrated, including trailing stop loss with adjustable activation distance, trailing step size, and trailing distance. Trailing take profit functionality allows profits to be protected dynamically as price moves favorably. A break even system is also included, moving stop loss to entry plus an optional buffer once a defined profit level is reached.

Entry protections help prevent unfavorable trades by controlling spread conditions and limiting the number of open positions, total lots, and trades per candle.

Risk and Account Safety

Franklin provides comprehensive daily and account level protections. These include maximum daily loss limits, daily drawdown control, minimum and maximum equity safeguards, and an automatic daily reset time to resume trading safely.

Trading sessions can be fully customized for each day of the week, with options to disable Sunday trading and to close trades automatically at session end or before the weekend.

Performance Overview

Franklin has achieved impressive results in a two year backtest from 2024 until now, confirming its effectiveness in recent market conditions. Systems built on excessively long historical data often fail to adapt to current market behavior. Franklin is designed specifically to avoid this issue by focusing on modern price action.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

Franklin works with any low spread broker, with IC Markets recommended. The minimum initial deposit is $500 using 1:500 leverage, while a deposit of $1000 is recommended for optimal performance. Leverage of at least 1:100 is required, with 1:500 preferred. A hedging account is required, and the use of a VPS is mandatory to ensure continuous and stable operation.

Franklin is built for traders who value precision, discipline, and modern market adaptability. It combines advanced automation with strict risk control to deliver a reliable and professional trading solution.

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