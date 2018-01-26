Trend Cruiser GT for CADCHF

The Trend CruiserGT (for CAD/CHF)

  • It is a swing trading system that trades on CAD/CHF currency pair on 4-hrly chart.
  • The EA is custom designed to take advantage of the start of rising Canadian dollar in 2017, after seeing over 7 year period of downtrend against the Swiss Franc (CHF).
  • The design of the EA have taken consideration of fundamental analysis over last several quarters for the CAD and CHF counterparts, and analyzing the multi-year chart pattern of this pair.
  • The strategy will take full advantage of the rising strength of the CAD/CHF that is expected to last through 2020.

HOW IT WORKS

  • Trend CruiserGT trades only the buys (long-only trades) and scans for the uptrend movement using a series of Bollinger Bands for entry and exits.
  • The strength of the EA is the simplicity. It trades on 4-hourly chart and the trades can last for 1 to 3 days on average. It places 3 high probability trades per month.
  • The author has built and developed the strategy using 10/20/30 Rule™ he has created. He has written trading books on this quantitative technique which are available on Amazon.
  • The 10/20/30 Rule is a powerful technique to build trading strategies that produce winning results. The coding of the Trend CruiserGT is created by Dennis Nikolopoulos who has many years experience in developing and testing systems that are bug free and error prone.

WHAT IS THE STRENGTH

  • This is a risk-averse strategy which means that the strategy has relatively low drawdown to protect the clients' capital from highly volatile period.
  • The strategy is also tuned to produce nice returns with lower risk which is crucial but extremely rare to find. Also, the strategy has been tested and verified with robust backtesting and forward testing using the author's unique 10/20/30 Rule and have the edge of many systems out there.

RECOMMENDATION

  • This is not scalping, so the EA will work very well with all regulated forex brokers.
  • This is a plug & play system, so no new parameters setting will be needed. It is better to let the system run with default settings for optimum performance.

MONEY MANAGEMENT

  • There are 3 levels; Conservative, Smart and Aggressive, of money management rules for different types of traders.
  • Default is at "Smart" for people who are focused to keep very low drawdown and maximize gain.
  • Aggressive setting has still maintain a relatively low drawdown, and have a more growth potential.

PARAMETER SETTINGS

  • The system has been optimized to run best with the default parameter settings and users are not required to change them.
  • Money management selection is recommended to be selected per the user's risk preference.
  • The strategy places the stop-loss level according to price action and there is a universal stop loss (percentage) that is set to 4% to protect against flash crash or sudden drop in price for whatever reason.
  • There are 3 Bollinger Band settings which are optimized and doesn't need to change.


Parameters

  • Maximum number of Orders. Set to 3 (default). This is to have the maximum trade orders opened at any time.
  • Stop-Loss (Percentage). All orders have stop-loss. This is an extra layer of stop-loss for sudden price drop on rare events. Set at 4% of the open price.
  • Money Management Rules. 3 settings according to risk appetite: Conservative (3% risk), Smart (4.4%) and Aggressive (5.8%)
  • Bollinger Band Blue. 20p, 1.9dev settings for Entry order and Stop-loss trigger - no changes required
  • Bollinger Band Green. 18p, 2.8dev settings for Take-profit setting - no changes required
  • Bollinger Band Red. 22p, 2.3dev, shift -2 settings for Take-profit setting. Green and Red Bollinger Band must intersect to set take-profit- no changes required
  • RSI Strategy Period = 28 - period interval for RSI calculation - no changes required
  • RSI Strategy Level = 36 - trigger level - no changes required
  • Enable Panel - True is visible, False is green panel on screen is removed
  • Enable Rule 1 - True (optimized take profit level)
  • Enable Rule 2 SL - True enable optimized Stop-loss rule
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.57 (49)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Trend CruiserGT for CADCHF
Ramesh Selvarajoo
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Trend CruiserGT (for CAD/CHF) It is a swing trading system that trades on CAD/CHF currency pair on 4-hrly chart . The EA is custom designed to take advantage of the start of rising Canadian dollar in 2017, after seeing over 7 year period of downtrend against the Swiss Franc (CHF). The design of the EA have taken consideration of fundamental analysis over last several quarters for the CAD and CHF counterparts, and analyzing the multi-year chart pattern of this pair. The strategy will take full ad
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