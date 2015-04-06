Key Scalper

Key Scalper is a volatility scalper that trades efficiently, the algorithm has been designed to work best on AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY. Feel free to test and experiment with other currency pairs. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Key Scalper  recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit. Can work on small balance accounts. This Expert Advisor has been well optimized to provide protection to your capital.

  • Working symbol AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY
  • Working Timeframe: M5
  • Min deposit: $200 

Benefits and features

  • Fully automated and does not require extra attention
  • Suitable for working with any brokers
  • There is a function to automatically calculate the volume based on the size of the deposit
  • A simple mechanism for managing risk by changing the parameters for calculating the volume
  • Optimized for working with AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY , it is recommended to use the default settings


Parameters:

  • TradeManager - Primary: the EA takes control over all the trades. Secondary: the trader takes control over all the trades.
  • TradeComment - Comment that will be sent with your trades.
  • MagicNumber - EA identifier. When running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, this value should be changed for each instance.
  • Slippage - Maximum allowed slippage.
  • MaxSpread - Maximum allowed spread size.
  • FixedLot - The fixed amount of lot size.
  • RiskPercent - Risk allowed per trade.
  • MaxDrawdown - Maximum allowed drawdown.
  • TradeDeviation The number of transactions that are opened consecutively at the same time.
  • TradeDelta The distance between orders.
  • Trailing - The distance allowed to start trailing.
  • TrailingLoss - The number of pips for trailing the StopLoss
  • VelocityTrigger - Period of the signal to enter the market.
  • VelocityStop - Signal to enter the market.
  • VelocityTime Time to close unresolved positions.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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The Dark Lord
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3 (1)
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Neverland
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Green Energy VX
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Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product.  Golden Rain EA   is a fully automated EA designed to trade   GOLD . It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.  Suitable for any broker conditions. Usage Tips Load the EA and trade using the chart but
XPO Logistics
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product The EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Best used with Major Pairs   XAUUSD, XAUEUR   and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers. Advantages Easy to configure It can be optimized in the strategy tester It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend It has multiple
Valorant
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Valorant EA   is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments.    EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning element
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