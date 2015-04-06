Key Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 5
Key Scalper is a volatility scalper that trades efficiently, the algorithm has been designed to work best on AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY. Feel free to test and experiment with other currency pairs. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Key Scalper recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit. Can work on small balance accounts. This Expert Advisor has been well optimized to provide protection to your capital.
- Working symbol AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY
- Working Timeframe: M5
- Min deposit: $200
Benefits and features
- Fully automated and does not require extra attention
- Suitable for working with any brokers
- There is a function to automatically calculate the volume based on the size of the deposit
- A simple mechanism for managing risk by changing the parameters for calculating the volume
- Optimized for working with AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY , it is recommended to use the default settings
Parameters:
- TradeManager - Primary: the EA takes control over all the trades. Secondary: the trader takes control over all the trades.
- TradeComment - Comment that will be sent with your trades.
- MagicNumber - EA identifier. When running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, this value should be changed for each instance.
- Slippage - Maximum allowed slippage.
- MaxSpread - Maximum allowed spread size.
- FixedLot - The fixed amount of lot size.
- RiskPercent - Risk allowed per trade.
- MaxDrawdown - Maximum allowed drawdown.
- TradeDeviation - The number of transactions that are opened consecutively at the same time.
- TradeDelta - The distance between orders.
- Trailing - The distance allowed to start trailing.
- TrailingLoss - The number of pips for trailing the StopLoss
- VelocityTrigger - Period of the signal to enter the market.
- VelocityStop - Signal to enter the market.
- VelocityTime - Time to close unresolved positions.