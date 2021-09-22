Reversal patterns trading

This EA finds technical analysis patterns that foreshadow a trend reversal: "Double Bottom", "Triple Bottom", "Head and Shoulders" and their opposite analogs. The Expert Advisor identifies them on the chart of a currency pair and trades if the pattern has been formed and has been broken through. In addition to the figure itself, the volatility of the currency pair and the readings of some indicators are determined. This allows you to trade more correctly, excluding unnecessary signals, for example, during weak movements. You can customize and optimize the parameters for searching for patterns for a specific currency pair. Also, you can enable the display of traded patterns on the chart.





Input parameters

Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);

PercentageMoney - percentage of free funds for opening each new deal (works when Lots = 0);

MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (so that a trade is opened when the spread is low);

Magic - a unique identifier (you need to make it different for several working EAs);

StopLoss - order closing price when the loss level is reached;

TakeProfit - order closing price when the profitability level is reached;

EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders upon a reverse signal;

StopToBreakeven - set stop loss to breakeven after passing the specified number of points;

TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value in points (0 - normal trailing stop off);

StopToParabolicStep - parabolic trailing stop (0 - disabled);

ExtremCountBars - Number of bars to search for extremums when finding a pattern (5-40 is recommended);

MinExtremDist - The minimum number of bars between 2 extremums of the pattern (2-12 is recommended, the higher the value, the larger the size of the found pattern);

MaxExtremDist - Maximum number of bars between 2 extremums of the pattern (10-50 is recommended);

MultipleVerticesFilter - Filtering to find "extra" highs or lows of a double bottom or top pattern (if enabled, there should be only 2 tops or bottoms);

PeriodMAforEdgeFiltering - Filtering the edges of double bottom and top shapes by MA so that there is a smooth rise or fall (0 - off 0-10);

PriceDeviationsParam - The maximum price deviation (depending on volatility) of a currency pair of two extremes (the larger this value, the more the figure may turn out to be a curve, but it will be found more often);

PriceChangeBefore - How much the value of the price change before the pattern should be less than the size of the pattern itself (1 - 2.5);

MaxPriceStrengthAfterPattern - Parameter for increasing (and decreasing) the maximum price divergence from the pattern (for example, 1.5 = 1.5 times the size of the pattern);

SelfTuningParametersCount - Number of attempts to auto-tuning parameters (parameter values ​​can be changed to search for at least 1 figure, it is recommended 0-10, 0 - auto-tuning of parameters is disabled);

PeriodMAforHeadS - period of the moving average for searching for the "Head and Shoulders" pattern (and the inverted version), 0 - the pattern is off, 2-10 is recommended (the larger the larger the size of the found pattern);

MaxPatternShiftForSignal - Maximum distance of the figure from the current bar for a signal to open a deal;

DrawHistory - The number of bars in the trading history from the current price to search for a reversal pattern and display on the chart, the larger this value, the slower testing and optimization will be;

StochasticFilterPeriod - enable filtering of signals by the Stochastic indicator (0 = disabled);

StochasticSlowing - slowing down of the Stochastic indicator;

StochasticLevels - levels of the Stochastic indicator;

AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;

MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 6.5);

MaxAdxLevel - the maximum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 30);

TradingStartHour - trading start hour;

TradingEndHour - trading end hour;

CntHoursForVerificationOrder - the number of bars to check - whether at least one deal has been opened (only for optimization, 0 - do not use, like the next 2 parameters);

ProfitToLossRatio - amount of profit to loss;

ShowInfo - show some information;

DrawPlacesPatterns - draw example patterns.