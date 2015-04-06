EA Spike

Spike missed?

The EA_Spike reacts to spike and uses the RSI indicator as filter.

The trade selection and frequency is set with Barlength, TradesperDay and the RSI.

The expert advisor is open for many underlyings and all chart periods.

It feels most comfortable in a portfolio and can run on several charts with various settings at the same time.

You will find suitable settings with the optimization.


Backtest

Examples as screenshots. Based on tick data.


Inputs

The setting options of the EA are:

  • MagicNumber - sets the order belonging to this EA; per chart with an EA another magic number
  • BaseLot - fixed lot size for the order
  • RiskinPercent - Recommended values 1 to 5 percent, value 0 is money management off
  • Ordercomment - comment for the order
  • Slippage - maximum allowable price tolerance for the order in pips, value 0 is off
  • BarlengthFromSpike - in pips, Trade decision: minimum bar length of the spike
  • TradesperDay - maximum number of trades per day
  • TakeProfit - fixed take profit in pips
  • StopLoss - fixed stop in pips
  • BreakEvenTrigger - in pips, from when BreakEven is activated
  • BreakEvenStep - in pips, to which position the StopLoss is set, 0.0 equals opening price
  • TrailingStopTrigger - in pips, from when starts trailing
  • TrailingStopPips - distance market price | StopLoss
  • TrailingStopTriggerStep - in pips, step size of trailing
  • Trailingacceleration - trailing is accelerated
  • RSIperiod - RSI period, the RSI indicator works as a filter for the trade decision
  • Levelup - sell order if the RSI was above Levelup
  • Leveldown - buy order if the RSI was below Leveldown


Hint

Each broker has other specifications.

I recommend starting with a demo account to check the best settings.

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Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Heinz Kappler
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Expert with martingale strategy, to experiment. A profit trade offsets a loss trade. An example: Cent-Account, 35 USD are then 3500 USD. Account: USD and 1: 400 EA setting: Cat_type Normal, Variant 1, BaseLot 0.1 If the case occurs with two loss trades in a row , the loss is about 3000 USD . Two loss trades in a row can be avoided by a low spread and continuous trade of the EA. Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22450#!tab=comments&comment=5808183 Technical specifications Underlying
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Heinz Kappler
Utilities
Underlying assets with expiration date can change automatically to next date in the chart. Some brokers offer underlying assets with expiration date. For example to March, June, September, or December. This tool switches automatically to the next date. Expert Advisors, indicators, charts, or templates receive automatically the new contract. Automatically supported formats: NameMMMYY (Jp225Mar17) or NameMMYY (SugarMr17). Use as an indicator. Path \MQL4\Indicators. Example From UsaIndJun17 , UsaI
Easy trading with an assistant
Heinz Kappler
Utilities
The Trading Assistant can apply automatic exits, set pending orders when trading is closed, scale trades and much more. The tool is easy to handle and clear, it works smoothly with one or more orders. Features Scheduling of pending and market order - useful for time based strategies or for preparing an order when the market is closed Automatic stop to break-even point for position protection Independent profit taking by the crossing of two moving averages - ideal for trend strategies Finely adj
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Heinz Kappler
Utilities
Essentials for manual trading. The utility includes functions such as money management, automatic exits, hedging of positions, setting orders by date, OrderClose menu and others. Simple operation and clearly arranged, the tool works with one or more orders. Low tick rate compatible. Features Display money management - right lot size is calculated from stoploss, account balance and risk appetite Scheduling of pending and market order - time based strategies or for preparing an order when the mar
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