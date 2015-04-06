Spike missed?

The EA_Spike reacts to spike and uses the RSI indicator as filter.

The trade selection and frequency is set with Barlength, TradesperDay and the RSI.

The expert advisor is open for many underlyings and all chart periods.

It feels most comfortable in a portfolio and can run on several charts with various settings at the same time.

You will find suitable settings with the optimization.





Backtest

Examples as screenshots. Based on tick data.





Inputs

The setting options of the EA are:

MagicNumber - sets the order belonging to this EA; per chart with an EA another magic number

- sets the order belonging to this EA; per chart with an EA another magic number BaseLot - fixed lot size for the order

- fixed lot size for the order RiskinPercent - Recommended values 1 to 5 percent, value 0 is money management off

- Recommended values 1 to 5 percent, value 0 is money management off Ordercomment - comment for the order

- comment for the order Slippage - maximum allowable price tolerance for the order in pips, value 0 is off

BarlengthFromSpike - in pips, Trade decision: minimum bar length of the spike

- in pips, minimum bar length of the spike TradesperDay - maximum number of trades per day

TakeProfit - fixed take profit in pips

- fixed take profit in pips StopLoss - fixed stop in pips

BreakEvenTrigger - in pips, from when BreakEven is activated

- in pips, from when BreakEven is activated BreakEvenStep - in pips, to which position the StopLoss is set, 0.0 equals opening price

TrailingStopTrigger - in pips, from when starts trailing

- in pips, from when starts trailing TrailingStopPips - distance market price | StopLoss

- distance market price | StopLoss TrailingStopTriggerStep - in pips, step size of trailing

- in pips, step size of trailing Trailingacceleration - trailing is accelerated

RSIperiod - RSI period, the RSI indicator works as a filter for the trade decision

- RSI period, the RSI indicator works as a filter for the trade decision Levelup - sell order if the RSI was above Levelup

- sell order if the RSI was above Leveldown - buy order if the RSI was below Leveldown





Hint

Each broker has other specifications.

I recommend starting with a demo account to check the best settings.