CandlesFinderVolumeLevels

This Expert Advisor finds volume accumulation levels in the trading history and also identifies Doji and Engulfing candles, which often foreshadow a market reversal. If such a candlestick appears at the volume level and the price seems to be repelled from the level, the EA opens a trade. In addition to trading, it can display volume levels and signal candles to make its strategy clearer for users (and can also be used as an indicator). The Expert Advisor has many settings for optimization, so that it can be optimized for different currency pairs and timeframes and after a long time when the market is changing. To show examples of candles and signals, a menu has been made on the left of the chart (however, in the strategy tester it cannot be checked correctly, therefore, watch the video showing what will happen in real trading). To reduce the potential loss, the Martingale function can be omitted by setting the MartingaleMaxLosses = 0 parameter.

Parameters

