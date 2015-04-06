CandlesFinderVolumeLevels
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor finds volume accumulation levels in the trading history and also identifies Doji and Engulfing candles, which often foreshadow a market reversal. If such a candlestick appears at the volume level and the price seems to be repelled from the level, the EA opens a trade. In addition to trading, it can display volume levels and signal candles to make its strategy clearer for users (and can also be used as an indicator). The Expert Advisor has many settings for optimization, so that it can be optimized for different currency pairs and timeframes and after a long time when the market is changing. To show examples of candles and signals, a menu has been made on the left of the chart (however, in the strategy tester it cannot be checked correctly, therefore, watch the video showing what will happen in real trading). To reduce the potential loss, the Martingale function can be omitted by setting the MartingaleMaxLosses = 0 parameter.
Parameters
- Lots - lot size (if 0 is set by the PercentageMoney parameter);
- PercentageMoney - percentage of free funds for opening each new deal (works when Lots = 0);
- MartingaleMaxLosses - the maximum number of losses in a row, at which the lot will increase until reset, 0 - do not use martingale;
- MartingaleFactor - how many times the lot will increase in case of loss (for example, 1.5);
- MartinSLTP - stop loss and take profit level when the martingel is active (0 - use regular stops, as well as levels and indicators);
- MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade;
- Magic - a unique identifier (you need to make it different for working Expert Advisors);
- StopLoss - stop loss value;
- TakeProfit - take profit value;
- EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders upon a reverse signal;
- TrailingStopValue - trailing stop value (0 - off);
- HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels;
- Range - the maximum distance above and below the current price for determining levels;
- MinDistOfOppositeLevels - minimum distance of opposite levels (make less than Range);
- HistoryBarsLevels2 - the number of bars for determining the far volume levels;
- MinDistanceLevels2 - minimum distance from the near level to the far one;
- RedrawTime - the time for the next search and redrawing of levels (the less this time, the slower the testing);
- LevelsDeterminationStep - the step for determining the levels (the smaller the step, the higher the accuracy, but the calculation of the levels takes longer);
- AutoAdjustParameters - automatic adjustment of some parameters for different currency pairs and timeframes;
- MinSignalStrengthFromLevels - minimum signal strength for opening deals (1-3);
- VolumeLevelDeviations - deviations from volume levels when a level touch signal;
- BarsForMinVolume - the number of bars for determining the minimum volume (1-50 is recommended);
- PeriodMAforFindLevels - period of the Moving Average indicator for searching for levels (the location of levels relative to the current price depends on the readings of this indicator);
- MinLongShadowPercent - the minimum length of the shadow of a Doji candlestick for opening a trade (as a percentage of the entire candlestick, 1-99%);
- MaxCandleBodyPercent - maximum length of the Doji candlestick body (0.1% - 20%);
- CountLastCandles - the number of previous candles in one direction before the Doji reversal (1-10);
- MinCandleLenghtPercent - the minimum length of the Doji candlestick as a percentage of several previous ones (0, off, 1-200%);
- EngulfingBodyPercent - the parameter indicates how many percent the signal candlestick body should overlap the previous one (0 - off);
- MinCandleVolumePercent - Minimum volume difference in percent to previous candles (0.0 - off);
- AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
- MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 6.5);
- MaxAdxLevel - the maximum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 30);
- TradingStartHour - trading start hour;
- TradingEndHour - trading end hour;
- CntHoursForVerificationOrder - the number of bars to check - whether at least one deal has been opened (only for optimization, 0 - do not use);
- ProfitToLossRatio - amount of profit to loss;
- ShowInfo - show information, lines, signals.