MACD divergence signals MT5

MACD divergence signals  
MACD is called Convergence and Divergence Moving Average, which is developed from the double exponential moving average. The fast exponential moving average (EMA12) is subtracted from the slow exponential moving average (EMA26) to get the fast DIF, and then 2× (Express DIF-DIF's 9-day weighted moving average DEA) Get the MACD bar. The meaning of MACD is basically the same as the double moving average, that is, the dispersion and aggregation of the fast and slow moving averages characterize the current long-short status and the possible development trend of stock prices, but it is more convenient to read. The change of MACD represents the change of market trend, and the MACD of different K-line levels represents the buying and selling trend in the current level cycle.

1. This indicator adds the two-line display of MACD,
2. And apply 4 different gradients to the energy column!
3. Increased MACD deviation signal display and prompt

Cooperation QQ:556024"
Cooperation wechat:556024"
Cooperation email: 556024@qq.com"


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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