The FVG Auto Master is a sophisticated automated trading system based on the renowned Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This Expert Advisor identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) - institutional price imbalances that create high-probability trading opportunities when price returns to fill these gaps.

Key Features

🎯 Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection

Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps across multiple timeframes

Precise gap measurement and validation algorithms

Real-time gap monitoring and trade execution

📊 Comprehensive Risk Management

Customizable Stop Loss Buffer : Adjustable stop loss distance with symbol-specific optimization

: Adjustable stop loss distance with symbol-specific optimization Advanced Trailing Stop System : Protects profits with configurable trailing distance and step size

: Protects profits with configurable trailing distance and step size Breakeven Protection : Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven when specified profit threshold is reached

: Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven when specified profit threshold is reached Position Sizing: Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance and risk parameters

📅 Trading Days Control

Flexible Schedule Management : Toggle trading on/off for each day of the week

: Toggle trading on/off for each day of the week Individual controls for Monday through Sunday

Prevents unwanted trades during low-volume or high-risk periods

🔧 Symbol-Specific Optimization

Multi-Asset Compatibility : Optimized for Forex, Indices (NAS100, SPX500), and Commodities (XAUUSD)

: Optimized for Forex, Indices (NAS100, SPX500), and Commodities (XAUUSD) Automatic Point Value Adjustment : Intelligent scaling based on instrument characteristics

: Intelligent scaling based on instrument characteristics Spread and Volatility Considerations: Adapts to different market conditions

📈 Professional Trade Management

Intelligent Entry Logic : Waits for optimal price action confirmation

: Waits for optimal price action confirmation Multiple Exit Strategies : Combines fixed targets with trailing stops

: Combines fixed targets with trailing stops Real-time Position Monitoring: Continuous trade management and adjustment

🛠 User-Friendly Interface

Intuitive Input Parameters : Easy-to-configure settings for all skill levels

: Easy-to-configure settings for all skill levels Comprehensive Logging : Detailed trade information and system status updates

: Detailed trade information and system status updates Visual Chart Integration: Clear display of identified gaps and trade levels

Input Parameters

Risk Management

Lot Size : Fixed position size or auto-calculation

: Fixed position size or auto-calculation Stop Loss Buffer : Customizable stop loss distance (points)

: Customizable stop loss distance (points) Take Profit : Target profit level

: Target profit level Trailing Distance : Distance for trailing stop activation

: Distance for trailing stop activation Trailing Step : Minimum price movement for stop adjustment

: Minimum price movement for stop adjustment Breakeven Trigger: Profit threshold for breakeven protection

Trading Schedule

Monday Trading : Enable/disable Monday trades

: Enable/disable Monday trades Tuesday Trading : Enable/disable Tuesday trades

: Enable/disable Tuesday trades Wednesday Trading : Enable/disable Wednesday trades

: Enable/disable Wednesday trades Thursday Trading : Enable/disable Thursday trades

: Enable/disable Thursday trades Friday Trading : Enable/disable Friday trades

: Enable/disable Friday trades Saturday Trading : Enable/disable Saturday trades

: Enable/disable Saturday trades Sunday Trading: Enable/disable Sunday trades

Fair Value Gap Settings

Gap Validation : Minimum gap size requirements

: Minimum gap size requirements Timeframe Selection : Primary analysis timeframe

: Primary analysis timeframe Entry Confirmation: Additional filters for trade validation

Supported Instruments

Forex Pairs : All major, minor, and exotic currency pairs

: All major, minor, and exotic currency pairs Indices : NAS100, SPX500, DAX30, FTSE100, and more

: NAS100, SPX500, DAX30, FTSE100, and more Commodities : XAUUSD, XAGUSD, Oil, and other precious metals

: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, Oil, and other precious metals Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum (broker dependent)

Performance Features

Low Latency Execution : Optimized for fast market entry/exit

: Optimized for fast market entry/exit Memory Efficient : Minimal resource usage for stable operation

: Minimal resource usage for stable operation Backtesting Compatible : Full historical testing capabilities

: Full historical testing capabilities VPS Friendly: Designed for 24/7 automated trading

Installation & Setup

Download and install the EA in your MT5 platform Configure risk parameters according to your account size Set preferred trading days based on your strategy Adjust symbol-specific settings for optimal performance Enable AutoTrading and monitor initial trades

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo accounts before live trading. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Version: 2.0

Compatibility: MetaTrader 5

License: Single Account License

Support: Full documentation and setup guide included

Transform your trading with institutional-level Fair Value Gap analysis. Join thousands of traders using ICT methodology for consistent market opportunities.



