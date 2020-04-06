FVG Auto Master

The FVG Auto Master is a sophisticated automated trading system based on the renowned Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This Expert Advisor identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) - institutional price imbalances that create high-probability trading opportunities when price returns to fill these gaps.

Key Features

🎯 Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection

  • Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps across multiple timeframes
  • Precise gap measurement and validation algorithms
  • Real-time gap monitoring and trade execution

📊 Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Customizable Stop Loss Buffer: Adjustable stop loss distance with symbol-specific optimization
  • Advanced Trailing Stop System: Protects profits with configurable trailing distance and step size
  • Breakeven Protection: Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven when specified profit threshold is reached
  • Position Sizing: Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance and risk parameters

📅 Trading Days Control

  • Flexible Schedule Management: Toggle trading on/off for each day of the week
  • Individual controls for Monday through Sunday
  • Prevents unwanted trades during low-volume or high-risk periods

🔧 Symbol-Specific Optimization

  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Optimized for Forex, Indices (NAS100, SPX500), and Commodities (XAUUSD)
  • Automatic Point Value Adjustment: Intelligent scaling based on instrument characteristics
  • Spread and Volatility Considerations: Adapts to different market conditions

📈 Professional Trade Management

  • Intelligent Entry Logic: Waits for optimal price action confirmation
  • Multiple Exit Strategies: Combines fixed targets with trailing stops
  • Real-time Position Monitoring: Continuous trade management and adjustment

🛠 User-Friendly Interface

  • Intuitive Input Parameters: Easy-to-configure settings for all skill levels
  • Comprehensive Logging: Detailed trade information and system status updates
  • Visual Chart Integration: Clear display of identified gaps and trade levels

Input Parameters

Risk Management

  • Lot Size: Fixed position size or auto-calculation
  • Stop Loss Buffer: Customizable stop loss distance (points)
  • Take Profit: Target profit level
  • Trailing Distance: Distance for trailing stop activation
  • Trailing Step: Minimum price movement for stop adjustment
  • Breakeven Trigger: Profit threshold for breakeven protection

Trading Schedule

  • Monday Trading: Enable/disable Monday trades
  • Tuesday Trading: Enable/disable Tuesday trades
  • Wednesday Trading: Enable/disable Wednesday trades
  • Thursday Trading: Enable/disable Thursday trades
  • Friday Trading: Enable/disable Friday trades
  • Saturday Trading: Enable/disable Saturday trades
  • Sunday Trading: Enable/disable Sunday trades

Fair Value Gap Settings

  • Gap Validation: Minimum gap size requirements
  • Timeframe Selection: Primary analysis timeframe
  • Entry Confirmation: Additional filters for trade validation

Supported Instruments

  • Forex Pairs: All major, minor, and exotic currency pairs
  • Indices: NAS100, SPX500, DAX30, FTSE100, and more
  • Commodities: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, Oil, and other precious metals
  • Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum (broker dependent)

Performance Features

  • Low Latency Execution: Optimized for fast market entry/exit
  • Memory Efficient: Minimal resource usage for stable operation
  • Backtesting Compatible: Full historical testing capabilities
  • VPS Friendly: Designed for 24/7 automated trading

Installation & Setup

  1. Download and install the EA in your MT5 platform
  2. Configure risk parameters according to your account size
  3. Set preferred trading days based on your strategy
  4. Adjust symbol-specific settings for optimal performance
  5. Enable AutoTrading and monitor initial trades

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo accounts before live trading. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Version: 2.0
Compatibility: MetaTrader 5
License: Single Account License
Support: Full documentation and setup guide included

Transform your trading with institutional-level Fair Value Gap analysis. Join thousands of traders using ICT methodology for consistent market opportunities.


