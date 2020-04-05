Rule the crypto market

Bitcoin Emperor EA is a fresh and dynamic Expert Advisor designed to trade the Bitcoin BTCUSD market with trend confirmation using a strategy that became effective at the end of 2024 market till today.

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Bitcoin Emperor entries are based on our top tier indicator: Reversion King (TELEGRAM SIGNAL SENDER and MANAGER- auto runs your telegram signal channel)

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Setup: Symbol: BTCUSD (BITCOIN)

Timeframe: Any

Recommended equity USCents: $2,000+ (high risk!) $5.000+ (medium risk) $10.000+ (standard) Lot size: automatic Account type: Hedging Standard or Low spread (ECN RAW ZERO PRIME + etc) Leverage 500 VPS: Highly recommended





Reversion King Indicator

We have just released a beast of indicator with around 90% winrate





MeanReversion Pro System

Our reversion simple indicator





Important Disclaimer

The author of this Expert Advisor does not guarantee any profits.

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, and losses can exceed expectations if improper risk settings are used.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.

Users are fully responsible for:

Testing the EA on a demo account before live use

Choosing appropriate risk settings

Understanding the risks associated with automated trading

Final Notes

this EA is suitable for traders who value:

Structured trading logic

Strict risk control

Transparent and disciplined automation

Gold-specific market behavior

This EA is not designed for gambling or unrealistic profit expectations, but for traders who understand risk and consistency.