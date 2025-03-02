TRDR Bot3

Momentum-Driven MT5 Expert Advisor Using MACD & Bulls Power

TRDR Bot-3 is a structured, momentum-focused Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, designed for traders who want a clean trend-confirmation system with disciplined exits and strong capital protection. The EA combines MACD, Bulls Power, and Momentum indicators to identify directional strength and exit trades when momentum begins to fade—making it ideal for sustained market moves in Forex, Indices and Commodities.


This EA is not a Black Box. All indicators, thresholds, and protections are fully transparent and adjustable.


Multi-Indicator Strategy Logic

TRDR Bot-3 focuses on trend confirmation + momentum continuation, filtering out weak or choppy market conditions.

Entry Logic

Trades are executed only when trend direction and buying/selling pressure align:

1. MACD Histogram Direction

  • Bullish Entry: MACD histogram crosses above zero (fast EMA > slow EMA)

  • Bearish Entry: MACD histogram crosses below zero (fast EMA < slow EMA)

2. Bulls Power Confirmation

  • Bullish: Bulls Power rises above its previous value

  • Bearish: Bulls Power falls below its previous value

This ensures trades are taken only when momentum supports the trend.


Exit Logic

TRDR Bot-3 exits positions using momentum exhaustion and profit-protection mechanisms:

1. Momentum Reversal Threshold

  • Close long trades when Momentum drops below a defined level (e.g., 99.0)

  • Close short trades when Momentum rises above its reversal level

2. Trailing Stop (Dynamic)

  • Automatically locks in profits during extended trends

  • Adapts to changing market conditions without manual intervention

These exits are designed to capture strong directional moves while avoiding late-stage reversals.


Dynamic Risk Management & Protections

TRDR Bot-3 includes robust safeguards to protect capital during adverse conditions:

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit (pip-based)

  • Max Spread Filter — blocks entries during unfavorable liquidity

  • Daily Loss Limit — halts trading once a defined loss is reached

  • Equity Drawdown Protection

  • Position & Lot Limits

  • Daily Reset Logic — resets counters at a defined hour

This layered approach ensures controlled exposure at all times.


News Filter (Beta Testing)

To avoid unpredictable volatility, TRDR Bot-3 integrates a real-time news filter:

  • Forex Factory RSS feed integration

  • Currency-specific filtering (USD, EUR, etc.)

  • High / Medium impact event selection

  • Configurable time buffers before & after news


Session Controls & Trade Scheduling

  • Restrict trading to specific market hours

  • Automatically close positions before session end

  • Ideal for London, New York, or custom sessions

This makes TRDR Bot-3 suitable for traders who avoid low-liquidity periods.


Automation & Visual Monitoring

  • Fully automated MT5 execution

  • Optional indicator visualization for discretionary confirmation

  • Real-time stats panel showing:

    • Open positions & exposure

    • Active protections

    • Upcoming news events


Ideal For

  • Momentum-based trading strategies

  • Trend continuation traders

  • Structured automation with clear exit logic

  • Forex & commodity traders

  • Retail traders scaling accounts or preparing for prop-firm challenges


Support & Updates

Send us a Direct message via MQL5 for continuous updates, EA settings guidance, and professional support from TRADEWYZE.


    #ExploreYourTradingEdge.

    Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


