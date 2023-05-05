Gradient adaptive rsi mt4
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
"Gradient adaptive rsi mt4" - adaptive forex indicator RSI, which is displayed on the price chart as a gradient. This indicator helps the trader determine the direction of the current trend, the strength of the trend, trend reversal points. "Gradient adaptive rsi mt4" - created for the Metatrader4 platform and can work on all currency pairs and timeframes. With the help of settings, this "Gradient adaptive rsi mt4" indicator can be adapted to work with different trading strategies. The "Gradient adaptive rsi mt4" indicator uses a memory exchange buffer for its work, so it can be easily integrated into any robot and automated.
Benefits of the "Gradient adaptive rsi mt4" indicator:
- very nice visually shows the direction of the trend
- shows price reversal points
- shows the strength of the trend
Settings of the "Gradient adaptive rsi mt4" indicator:
- Step_period - indicator calculation period.
- Smooth - method of smoothing values.
- Relativity - value adaptation coefficient.
- bars - the number of bars on the chart where the indicator should be displayed.
- size_arrow - the size of the arrows that appear at the intersection points of the signal lines.