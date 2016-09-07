RSI Mirrors and Reflections

5
  • Indicators
  • Libertas LLC
    Libertas LLC

    Libertas LLC

    4.5 (75)
    Libertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
    32 products
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 1 December 2021
  • Activations: 20

"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." - Investopedia.com

RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based on RSI values to indicate the strength of price movements and reversals. Three upward and three downward RSI reflections are calculated: separation and divergence of the RSI reflections indicates a strong vs weak upcoming price movement (please see screenshots) and crossover of long-term vs short-term RSI lines is a confirmation of trend. Mirrors (lines) above and below the plot can be used in conjunction with reflections (filled bars) to track the strength of a price movement and when they are fading.

As shown in the screenshots below, RSI Mirrors and Reflections can be used to identify strong price movements, track the trend and avoid premature exit which would be tempting if only using candlesticks or more limited indicators. In addition to its stand-alone use, this extremely flexible indicator can be used to supplement trading strategies in any timeframes and assets. This pairs well with MACD and moving averages.


Parameters

  • RSI Period 1 (Default=14): Calculation period for short-term RSI
  • RSI Period 2 (Default=50): Calculation period for long-term RSI
  • Plot RSI Reflection Lines (Default=true): Plot trend lines through the filled reflection bars to help visualization
  • Plot RSI Mirror Lines (Default=true): Plot RSI mirror values
  • Reflection bar width (Default=4): Adjust the width of all reflection bars at once

To facilitate plotting, RSI values are set to oscillate between -50 and 50, not 0 and 100.

Reviews 12
shams201
114
shams201 2022.06.27 23:59 
 

nice work

Martin Rác
25
Martin Rác 2020.10.16 19:38 
 

The best RSI indicator, very professional...

steedchitra
573
steedchitra 2020.07.12 09:04 
 

I love this indicator. It's so awesome.

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5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Libertas LLC
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Catch major price movements, early in the trend. Alerts you to enter at the likely beginning of a trend, and if it's incorrect, quickly alerts you to exit to limit any loss. Designed to capture large, profitable price movements, with early entrance to maximize your returns. As shown in screenshots, typical behavior is  several quick entrance/exists with small loss , and then  capture of a large trend with high profits .  The   Instantaneous Trend  indicator is a lag-reduced method to detect pri
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4.25 (8)
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Detect strength for uptrends and downtrends by tracking Buy Power and Sell Power. Stay on the right side of the market by being able to determine whether the market is in a bull or bear trend and how strong the trend is. Free download for a limited time! We hope you enjoy, with our very best wishes during this pandemic! Trend Trigger Factor  aims to ride out sideways movement, while positioning the trader in the correct side of the market to capture big trends when they occur. It was   origin
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WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator is an upgrade to the popular and easy-to-use WaveTrend Oscillator. The WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator adds a momentum component to the original WaveTrend calculation, in order to provide faster and more accurate entry points during trendy market conditions. Do you prefer the original WaveTrend Oscillator? The WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator allows you to switch between momentum and original WT versions. Both provide valuable information depending on the market conditio
Modified VIX Fix MT5
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"The VIX Fix is a powerful indicator that detects   market bottoms for any asset " The VIX (volatility index) is a ticker symbol of implied volatility of the S&P 500, calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange. VIX is a popular measure of market risk, and is one of the best measures of market bottoms that currently exists. Unfortunately, it only exists for the S&P 500... The VIX   Fix   was published by Larry Williams in 2007, and it synthesizes a VIX volatility index for any asset (not j
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"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
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The Relative Momentum Index (RMI) was developed by Roger Altman, and introduced in his Feb 1993 article in Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. As its name suggests, Relative Momentum Index adds a momentum component to the traditional RSI, designed to increase reliability by decreasing spurious oscillations between defined overbought and oversold levels. This Relative Momentum Index indicator has 2 components. A change in RMI line color provides a warning signal for an upward or
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True Choppiness Direction   determines if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or if it is trending, as well as the trend direction and strength   (green=up, red=down, grey=no trend) . The underlying algorithm is designed to detect trend movements even in the presence of noisy market data, please see screenshots. Trend strength is indicated by taller or shorter red/green fill. Choppiness index is range-bound between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). This is a custom algorithm designed
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Two Period RSI compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a small tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Looking for RSI alerts? You can
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ATR Volatility plots the ATR-based volatility, and triggers alerts when it crosses user-defined upper and lower thresholds (purple and tan lines, please see screenshots). Circles are painted when ATR volatility crosses either above the upper threshold, or below the lower threshold. This is a small tool custom-built by our group, by specific request of one of our customers. We hope you enjoy! Do you have an indicator you would like to see designed? Feel free to send us a message! Click here for m
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4 (3)
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Whether trading stocks, futures, options, or FX, traders confront the single most important question: to trade trend or range? This tool helps you identify ranges to either trade within, or, wait for breakouts signaling trend onset. Free download for a limited time! We hope you enjoy, with our very best wishes during this pandemic! The issue with identifying ranges is some ranges and patterns are easy to miss, and subject to human error when calculated on the fly. The Automatic Range Identifi
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EMA Separation Coefficient reflects the separation between short-term and long-term exponential moving average trend resistance, as well as the direction of the current movement. Pay attention to potential crossover points when the coefficient approaches zero, this may indicate an upcoming breakout or reversal. Wait for confirmation of the trend before entering the trade, and exit when the coefficient forms a max (for calls) or a min (for puts). This is a small tool to help visualize the differe
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Williams Alligator BuySell Indicator
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5 (1)
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"Wouldn't we all love to reliably know when a stock is starting to trend, and when it is in flat territory? An indicator that would somehow tell you to ignore the head fakes and shakeouts, and focus only on the move that counts?" The Choppiness Index is a non-directional indicator designed to determine if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or not choppy (trading within a trend in either direction). It is an oscillating indicator between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). There are man
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Automate your charting with the All-In-One SRES channel indicator. This is a complete package designed to address 3 questions: (1) when to enter a trade, (2) what is a good exit point, and (3) what is the probabilistic likelihood of success of the trade. Longevity and Flexibility : The All-In-One SRES calculates and charts S upport, R esistance, E xpected range, and a S queeze channel, and is enormously flexible for many trading strategies. Each option is customizable to fit your strategy, and c
Fano Factor
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Indicators
Fano Factor is a measure of the dispersion of the probability distribution of Fano noise, named after Ugo Fano, an Italian-American Physicist. Fans has applications in Particle Detection and Neuroscience for describing variability in complex multivariate data. In trading, we have discovered Fano can be used as a 'signal to noise' ratio, and can indicate the strength of price movements (i.e., price movement is greater than predicted by purely statistical measures). Like standard deviation, Fano F
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
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"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
StdATR Squeeze Channel
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." The StdATR Squeeze Channel combines standard
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Two Period RSI + Alerts compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Alerts Email, message, and
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Libertas LLC
3 (4)
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SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
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Libertas LLC
5 (2)
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True Choppiness Direction determines if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or if it is trending, as well as the trend direction and strength (green=up, red=down, grey=no trend) . The underlying algorithm is designed to detect trend movements even in the presence of noisy market data, please see screenshots. Trend strength is indicated by taller or shorter red/green fill. Choppiness index is range-bound between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). This is a custom algorithm designed by u
Modified VIX Fix
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"The VIX Fix is a powerful indicator that detects market bottoms for any asset " The VIX (volatility index) is a ticker symbol of implied volatility of the S&P 500, calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange. VIX is a popular measure of market risk, and is one of the best measures of market bottoms that currently exists. Unfortunately, it only exists for the S&P 500... The VIX Fix was published by Larry Williams in 2007, and it synthesizes a VIX volatility index for any asset (not just the
Laguerre VIX Trend Extrema
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
The  Laguerre VIX Trend Extrema   (LVTE)  indicator detects market tops and bottoms. As its name suggests, LVTE is a percentage price oscillator that identifies extreme ranges in market price. How to use:   Buy   when the indicator was in the lower "blue" range for more than 2 candles, and then moves up into grey.   Sell   when the indicator was in the upper "red" range, and then moves down into orange. Please see screenshots for examples! To make it simple, the indicator can show this by paint
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
Volume Accumulation Trend
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Looking for strong trend entrance and exit points of trends? This incorporates volume into price calculations for a fast entry/exit, showing how supply and demand factors are influencing price, and  giving you more insights than the average trader uses. The   Volume Accumulation Trend   indicator is a cumulative indicator that uses both   volume  and   price  to investigate whether an asset is growing or falling. It identifies differences between the price and the volume flow, which lets us kno
Choppiness Index MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"Wouldn't we all love to reliably know when a stock is starting to trend, and when it is in flat territory? An indicator that would somehow tell you to ignore the head fakes and shakeouts, and focus only on the move that counts?" The Choppiness Index is a non-directional indicator designed to determine if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or not choppy (trading within a trend in either direction). It is an oscillating indicator between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). There are man
Two Period RSI Alerts MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Two Period RSI + Alerts compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Alerts Email, message, and
RSI Mirrors and Reflections MT5
Libertas LLC
4 (1)
Indicators
"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based on RSI values to ind
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator MT5
Libertas LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." The Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modi
Ehlers Instantaneous Trend MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Catch major price movements, early in the trend. Alerts you to enter at the likely beginning of a trend, and if it's incorrect, quickly alerts you to exit to limit any loss. Designed to capture large, profitable price movements, with early entrance to maximize your returns. As shown in screenshots, typical behavior is several quick entrance/exists with small loss , and then capture of a large trend with high profits .  The Instantaneous Trend  indicator is a lag-reduced method to detect price t
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Ning lack
661
Ning lack 2024.11.30 04:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

shams201
114
shams201 2022.06.27 23:59 
 

nice work

Martin Rác
25
Martin Rác 2020.10.16 19:38 
 

The best RSI indicator, very professional...

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.10.10 00:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

steedchitra
573
steedchitra 2020.07.12 09:04 
 

I love this indicator. It's so awesome.

SamitR
1481
SamitR 2020.04.21 02:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

alden24
187
alden24 2019.05.01 14:17 
 

Enjoyed trade with this art..thx

Natasha Diedericks
4573
Natasha Diedericks 2018.10.09 22:22 
 

Thanks

hkarram
288
hkarram 2018.07.23 05:10 
 

outstanding indicator ...... works very well with certain pairs and and time frames ..... 5 stars :)

Roberto Cesar Ruarte Pedraza
698
Roberto Cesar Ruarte Pedraza 2018.07.17 17:32 
 

Excellent! Helps a lot in exits and trend recognition.

sammyuht
501
sammyuht 2018.01.29 18:16 
 

Very good indicator, recommended.

3316589p
870
3316589p 2017.09.08 10:17 
 

Great Indicator, Highly recommended for RSI users.

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