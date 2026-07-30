Volume Profile Multi Mode

  • Indicators
  • Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
    Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu

    Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu

    I am Opeyemi, a Civil Engineering graduate who developed a strong passion for Forex trading and algorithmic strategy development. Over time, I became deeply interested in MQL5 programming, where I build custom indicators and automated trading systems to translate trading ideas into executable
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Volume Profile Multi-Mode: Analyze Volume Your Way—Not Your Indicator's Way.

Most Volume Profile indicators limit traders to predefined analysis ranges. But the market doesn't move inside fixed templates, so why should your analysis?

Volume Profile Multi-Mode gives you complete freedom to decide where, when, and how volume is analyzed. Whether you're studying market structure, profiling trading sessions, monitoring higher-timeframe activity, or tracking a developing auction, this indicator adapts to your trading style instead of forcing you to adapt to it.

Designed for beginners seeking an intuitive workflow and professionals demanding flexibility, Volume Profile Multi-Mode combines four powerful profiling methods into one highly interactive and customizable trading tool.

Four Powerful Profiling Modes

1.      Flexible Box: Set toggle button to Flexible Box from the dashboard and click Create New Flexible Box. Simply draw a rectangle around any price structure, and the indicator instantly generates a Volume Profile within that selected area. Move, resize, or delete the box whenever your analysis changes, and create multiple independent profiles to compare different market structures simultaneously.

2.      Fixed Range: Set toggle button to Fixed Range and click Create New Fixed Range. Two movable vertical lines are placed on the chart to define the beginning and end of the profiling range. Drag either line to any point in time, and the Volume Profile updates automatically. This mode is ideal for analyzing trading sessions, news events, custom time windows, or any historical market movement.

3.      Timeframe Range: Set toggle button to Timeframe Range from the dashboard and select your preferred timeframe. The indicator automatically generates a Volume Profile for every candle of the selected timeframe. Control how many historical profiles are displayed and choose whether to include the currently forming period for continuous market monitoring.

4.      Fixed Anchor: Set toggle button to Fixed Anchor and position the movable anchor line where you want the analysis to begin. The indicator continuously builds the Volume Profile from the anchor point to the latest market price, updating in real time as new data arrives. Unlike the other modes, this profile can be projected from either the left or right side of the chart, providing a clean and professional developing auction display.

Fast and Intuitive Dashboard

Everything is controlled directly from the built-in dashboard, allowing you to spend less time configuring settings and more time analyzing the market.

With just a few clicks, you can:

  • Switch instantly between all four profiling modes
  • Create new profiles directly from the chart
  • Delete existing profiles whenever they're no longer needed
  • Manage multiple independent profiles simultaneously
  • Access each profiling method without navigating through complex menus

The interactive workflow makes Volume Profile analysis faster, cleaner, and significantly more efficient for both discretionary and systematic traders.

Key Features

  • Four unique Volume Profile operating modes
  • Flexible Box, Fixed Range, Timeframe Range and Fixed Anchor profiling
  • Multiple independent profiles on a single chart
  • Interactive draggable boxes, anchors and range lines
  • Total Volume, Buy/Sell Volume and Delta profile display
  • Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH) and Value Area Low (VAL)
  • Dynamic POC Zone and Optional POC extension
  • Tick Volume and Real Volume support (broker dependent)
  • Adjustable profile resolution
  • Filled or outline histogram styles
  • Left or right profile positioning
  • Background or foreground display
  • Historical profile generation
  • Extensive color and appearance customization
  • Clean, modern, and intuitive interface

Whether you're identifying accumulation and distribution zones, analyzing trading sessions, studying higher-timeframe auctions, or following developing market structure in real time, Volume Profile Multi-Mode provides the flexibility and precision to build Volume Profiles exactly where your analysis demands.

One indicator. Four powerful profiling modes. Unlimited possibilities for market analysis.

 


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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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Symbol Cost Info MT4
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