KS Volume Bar Color Pro
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.4
KS Volume Bar Color Pro is a MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually highlights candles with volume-weighted logic.
Core Concept
It detects market structure using a classic 3-candle pattern:
The indicator colors the middle candle (the displacement bar) using native DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES. This technique ensures perfect alignment with the actual price candles, just like volume-profile tools.
Key Features
1. Volume-Weighted FVG Coloring
- Compares the displacement bar’s volume against a moving average of previous bars.
- Classifies FVGs as:
- Strong (high volume)
- Normal
- Weak (low volume)
- Different colors for bullish vs bearish.
2. Management
- Tracks up to User optional on each side.
- Mitigates (removes) Bar when price crosses the threshold (full gap or center line).
- Real-time updates on every tick.
4. Alerts & Notifications
- Threshold crosses (net count change)
- IOFED (price entering opposite)
- Confirmed / Unconfirmed
- Push notifications to MT5 mobile app
Main Inputs
- Lookback days: How far back to scan Bar.
- Volume source: Tick or Real volume.
- Volume MA period + multipliers for Strong/Weak classification.
- Toggle for showing Up/Down Bar, etc.
- Alert settings.
Nice Volume INdicator