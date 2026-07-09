KS Volume Bar Color Pro

5

KS Volume Bar Color Pro is a MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually highlights candles with volume-weighted logic.

Core Concept

It detects market structure using a classic 3-candle pattern:

The indicator colors the middle candle (the displacement bar) using native DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES. This technique ensures perfect alignment with the actual price candles, just like volume-profile tools.

Key Features

1. Volume-Weighted FVG Coloring

  • Compares the displacement bar’s volume against a moving average of previous bars.
  • Classifies FVGs as:
    • Strong (high volume)
    • Normal
    • Weak (low volume)
  • Different colors for bullish vs bearish.

2. Management

  • Tracks up to User optional on each side.
  • Mitigates (removes) Bar when price crosses the threshold (full gap or center line).
  • Real-time updates on every tick.

4. Alerts & Notifications

  • Threshold crosses (net count change)
  • IOFED (price entering opposite)
  • Confirmed / Unconfirmed 
  • Push notifications to MT5 mobile app

Main Inputs

  • Lookback days: How far back to scan Bar.
  • Volume source: Tick or Real volume.
  • Volume MA period + multipliers for Strong/Weak classification.
  • Toggle for showing Up/Down Bar, etc.
  • Alert settings.


Reviews 1
vishvas singh
29
vishvas singh 2026.07.09 11:09 
 

Nice Volume INdicator

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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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KS Fair Value Gap Alert
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FVGs + Alerts is a Fair Value Gap detector and visualizer designed specifically for MetaTrader 5.  It helps traders identify and track price imbalances (Fair Value Gaps) that often act as key support/resistance or reaction zones in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading approaches. What is a Fair Value Gap (FVG)? A classic 3-candle Fair Value Gap forms when there is a strong imbalance between consecutive candles: Bullish FVG (potential support zone): High of candle [n-2] < Low of candle [n]
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KS Dynamic Trendlines Indicator
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KS Day Week MultitimeFrame Candle
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KS Zigzag Channel
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KS Fx Session Alert Indicator
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KS FX Session Alert Indicator Forex market sessions indicator for MetaTrader 5. It visually highlights the four trading sessions — London, New York, Tokyo, and Sydney  Its Designed for ICT, SMC, and price action traders, this indicator provides essential session context, highlights volatility periods, market movements. Key Features Session Visualization Display up to four sessions (London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney) with individual enable/disable options. Customize start and end times in your loca
KS Swing High Low Liquidity
Kulvinder Singh
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This KS_SwingHighLowLiquidity indicator. It is designed for MetaTrader 5 and focuses on detecting swing highs and swing lows (pivots) while treating them as liquidity levels — a concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies. Core Purpose The indicator identifies significant swing points where price is likely to have accumulated stop-loss orders , pending orders, or resting liquidity. These swings act as "magnets" that price often returns to "sweep" (briefly br
KS Support Resistance Retest Signal
Kulvinder Singh
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KS Support Resistance Retest Signal trading strategy focused on price action and market structure . Core Concept This indicator detects: Key support and resistance zones — usually based on minor or significant swing highs and lows (previous peaks and troughs in price). Breakout — when price decisively breaks through a support or resistance level (typically confirmed by a candle close beyond the level to filter out false breaks). Retest — after the breakout, price pulls back to the broken level (
KS SuperTrend Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Supertrend Indicator Core Features Classic Supertrend Algorithm with accurate Pine Script-style logic Uses ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically plot trend-following bands Dual Trend Visualization : Green line = Uptrend (Bullish) Red line = Downtrend (Bearish) Smart Background Highlighting : Light green background fill during uptrends Light red background fill during downtrends Can be toggled on/off Clear Buy & Sell Signals : Green arrow for Buy signals (trend flip from down to up) Red
KS SuperTrend With OrderBlock
Kulvinder Singh
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Hybrid technical indicator Classic ATR-based Supertrend (trend-following with volatility filter) Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology, including Order Blocks, market structure, Fair Value Gaps, and more. It is designed for traders who want to use trend confirmation from Supertrend alongside institutional-level structure (BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks, etc.). The indicator draws everything directly on the chart (trend lines, fills, arrows, rectangles, labels, etc.). A key
KS SuperTrend EA
Kulvinder Singh
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KS Supertrend EA This Price Only for Live Testing after that price will increase      Original Price One Year 999$ No need to do any thing its everything By default for any time frame , it will work 1 min to 15 min , Gold Result more better than other Pair. Just SL TP Set according to your broker and Pair Core Features Classic Supertrend Algorithm with accurate Pine Script-style logic Uses ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically plot trend-following bands Dual Trend Visualization : Green line
KS Box Breakout Signal
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Box Breakout Signal is a custom MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects consolidation boxes (price ranges) and signals breakouts with visual elements and volume analysis. Core Concept The indicator identifies periods where price volatility compresses (based on a normalized volatility calculation), forms a box between the high and low of that consolidation, and then waits for a decisive breakout above the top or below the bottom of the box. It combines: Volatility-based box
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vishvas singh
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vishvas singh 2026.07.09 11:09 
 

Nice Volume INdicator

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